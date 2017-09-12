An American historian who dedicated much of her life to preserving Afghanistan’s heritage, died in a Kabul hospital on Sunday. For five decades, Nancy Hatch Dupree—”Grandmother of Afghanistan”—travelled around the country and documented its history

Tracing history for 50 years

Dupree first arrived in the Afghan capital in 1962 as the wife of a US diplomat. In the city she met her second husband, the late American archaeologist Louis Dupree—who was known for his groundbreaking discoveries of Paleolithic Afghan tools—and developed a lifelong passion for the Muslim country

Helping refugees and meeting Osama

Dupree and her husband lived in Afghanistan until the late 1970s when they were forced to leave by the communist government. They spent time in Pakistan, helping Afghan refugees from the conflict during the Soviet occupation of 1979-89. There, she briefly met Osama Bin Laden and also gathered information on Afghanistan

Dupree’s husband died in 1989 and she moved back to Afghanistan after the US-led invasion in 2001 toppled the ruling Taliban. She returned with some 35,000 documents wrapped up in fertilizer bags, according to Reuters

Birth of Afghan centre

With the help of the new government, Dupree created a centre to preserve her records. The Afghanistan Center in Kabul University houses more than 1,00,000 documents in the country’s two official languages, Dari and Pashto, as well as other languages. “She called herself an old monument… She understood and knew Afghanistan much better than anybody else,” Wahid Wafa, the Executive director of the center told Reuters