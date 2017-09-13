As the Islamic State continues to crumble, the al-Qaeda is on the rise, say experts. One of Osama bin Laden’s sons has emerged from the shadows and is poised to become the jihadist group’s leader

IS crusaders looking for new pastures

Many of the Islamic State’s members could now be looking for new banners to fight under. They could join the al-Qaeda but are unlikely to pledge allegiance to its current head Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to Ali Soufan, a former FBI special agent who served on the frontline against the jihadists

The Islamic State and al-Qaeda have had their differences and have repeatedly criticised each other. But unlike other leading al-Qaeda figures, Osama’s son Hamza bin Laden has “never once explicitly criticised the Islamic State”

Clash between terror groups

Hamza bemoans “strife” between the various groups fighting in Iraq and Syria and calls repeatedly for unity among jihadis to face the “unified enemy” of “Crusaders, Jews, Alawites, rejectionists, and apostate mercenaries”; but he carefully avoids naming the IS or its leaders, writes Soufan in the CTC Sentinel, a journal published by the Combating Terrorism Centre at the US Military Academy in West Point

Hamza bin Laden the unifying figure

The Islamic State also reciprocates this favour. Its propaganda castigates al-Zawahiri but never directly mentions Hamza. Some IS members even profess admiration for Osama. This means Hamza could act as a unifying figure