The late 19th century Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori was a pioneer of theories in early childhood education, still implemented in Montessori schools all over the globe. To quote her, “If teaching is to be effective with young children it must assist them to advance on the way to independence. It must initiate them to activities, which they can perform themselves ... it is all a part of an education for independence.”

The omnipresent Montessories which have gained immense popularity owe their genesis to her. They follow the concept of ‘follow the child’ and allow children to dabble in activities of their choice, with the gentle guidance of teachers. I have heard that Montessori school teachers ceaselessly work to create interest in kids towards activities that kindle their imagination. My little grandson brings home all sorts of handiwork suiting the day—be it Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, or the recent solar eclipse—and asks us,“Who did this?” Immediately pointing a finger at himself he answers, “I did this!”, uttering his name too. We gather that he has indeed been an active enough participant in the process to claim ownership over the crafted piece.

I have heard that teachers themselves slog to learn new activities to make their pedagogy more educative. Such teachers are to be commended as they are the ones who give shape to the child’s talent at the earliest stage of its life. A child is like a tender creeper that can easily be bent and passed through small crevices to get the desired growth. A teacher is the gardener for those young minds. The teacher and family form the immediate surrounding and need to take care as to what they speak or do or watch.

It is indeed refreshing to note the activities conducted by a few of these Montessori schools. I had the opportunity to visit one on a Father’s Day celebration and was delighted to watch games being conducted for both the father and child—to be played together. Then there has been a bubbles’ day, ice-cream day, water day, and the ingenious list goes on.

It is rightly said that the teaching profession contributes more to the progress of society than any other by shaping minds and help evolving great personalities. A teacher loves genuine appreciation as it is the greatest award. Recently my daughter, who is on a break, got a long message from her student requesting her to resume teaching their class as they miss her teaching. The message surely made her day. Kudos to all teachers who make a sincere job of it!

