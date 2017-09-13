Last weekend, I nearly projectile-vomited at the dinner table — like an infant or a demon, for what felt like an eternity (okay, 10 minutes). “I’m not going to make it!” I cried mid-panting/puking to my boyfriend, who was really looking forward to his meal of shrimp biryani. “DON’T LOOK AT ME!!!!” I yelled and ran to nearest washroom.

My shell fish allergies get the best of me each time. After emptying out all the shrimp oil that was in my innards and taking an anti-allergen that felt a lot like a horse tranquilliser, my body was finally ready to crash. I flopped on the couch, thought “Woe is me!” and slept for a really, really long time. Then it turned into today.

I like to call this particular physical phenomenon ‘Life Getting In The Way’ which happens uncomfortably often. More so when I get super enthusiastic (read: careless) and don’t take care of myself. It could introduce itself as a flu, allergic reaction or a low BP spell. It swoops in my life every few months, and every few months I like to think that if I were a celebrity, I’d check into a fancy retreat for ‘exhaustion’ and have someone spray me with rose water while I’m fed fancy snacks.

So whether it’s sickness that is leaving you looking like a weakling, or waking up from a two-day rager that confirms you’re getting too old for this nonsense, I’ve developed a simple self-care ritual that’ll help you feel like a brand new person. The first two steps of said process is to whine. This serves no purpose other than to let people around you know that something is wrong — so they can spray you with rose water and feed you fancy snacks. The third and most solidifying step is to use a face mask, so you can literally feel like you’re saving face. Cue drum roll. (Give me a break, my brain still hurts)

Let’s start of with what could possibly be one of my favourites: LUSH Mask of Magnaminty (though you know what they say — a mother doesn’t have favourites). It’s my top pick for Princess Delicate Skin Diaries and makes me feel like a minty glowing virgin angel who blesses everyone with love and cuddles and more face masks.

If you’re more of a DIY-person, mix multani mitti and apple cider vinegar with half an egg white to literally FEEL your pulse in your face. I’m not even joking — the mask gets so tight and every small movement in your face will make a small crack. It might feel like somebody is slapping your face, but beauty is pain, right? If you feel like you deserve it, slap on another layer and go frighten your roommate. It’ll suck all the gunk right off your face and make your face so tight like whoa.

Seriously though, aren’t face masks a MUCH better alternative to exfoliating in the shower and then slipping and screaming, “I SHOULD HAVE JUST STAYED IN BED!!”? Tell me what you do to feel like a brand new person, I’m reading all your comments so GO!

Saumya Chawla

@meoowbox

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas