Researchers have discovered the first evidence that people can genetically adapt to deep diving, as shown by the unusually large spleens in indigenous people of Indonesia known as the Sea Nomads—who can stay underwater for up to 13 minutes—a study said recently

‘Sea Nomads’ and diving without breathing equipment

The spear-fishing Bajau people regularly free-dive to depths of up to 70 metres, with only weights and a wooden mask. They spend up to 60 per cent of their work day diving for fish, spearing octopus and gathering crustaceans—an amount of time rivalled only by sea otters—and can stay underwater up to 13 minutes at a time, said the report in the journal Cell

Enlarged spleens

Spleens are important in diving—and are also enlarged in some seals—because they release more oxygen into the blood when the body is under stress, or a person is holding their breath underwater, according to AFP. Spleens were larger in the Bajau people whether they were regular divers or not, and further analysis of their DNA revealed why

First evidence of genetic adaptation in humans

Comparing the genomes of the Bajau to two different populations, the Saluan and the Han Chinese, scientists found 25 sites that differed significantly. Among them was one site on a gene known as PDE10A, which was determined to be linked to the Bajau’s larger spleen size

In mice, “PDE10A is known for regulating a thyroid hormone that controls spleen size, lending support for the idea that the Bajau might have evolved the spleen size necessary to sustain their long and frequent dives,” said the study

How do we react to loss of oxygen?

More research is needed to understand how thyroid hormone affects human spleen size. The findings could boost research in medicine by helping researchers understand how the body reacts to a loss of oxygen in various contexts, from diving to high-latitude climbing to surgery and lung disease