With the Telugu Desam Party quitting the NDA, the dissatisfaction of allies such as Shiv Sena, SAD and also the TDP has been cited to clamour that the Modi government and the BJP did not respect their coalition partners and violated coalition dharma. How far is this claim true?

Despite having a simple majority on its own, the BJP entrusted prominent pre-election coalition partners with key portfolios: TDP’s Ashok Gajapathi Raju with Civil Aviation, Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete with Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan with Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, and SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal with Food Processing Industries. So, there was never a raw deal.

If the alliance partners expect to decide on the ministerial berths themselves and indulge in corruption with a free hand like the way the DMK did during UPA 1 and UPA 2, it won’t happen with Modi as the prime minister. Take the case of the TDP which left NDA officially recently. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is looking at a very tough battle in 2019 to retain power in Andhra Pradesh. In the 2014 polls, though the TDP got an absolute majority with 102 out of 175 seats, it got only 46.3 per cent votes against the YSRCP’s 44.47 per cent.

Given the threat posed by the YSRCP, Pawan Kalyan’s party and anti-incumbency, Naidu is worried whether he can retain power in the 2019 state elections. The competitive politics over who serves the interests of Andhra better pushed Naidu to withdraw his support for the NDA. It is to be seen whether the TDP’s invention of a new enemy in Modi and the BJP will bear fruits for the party in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Then comes the Shiv Sena. The party, which enjoyed the ‘big brother’ status in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for about three decades incessantly, is still unable to stomach the harsh reality that the BJP has become the big brother in Maharashtra since the 2014 Assembly polls.Although the Shiv Sena has been ideologically closer to the BJP than any other party in the NDA, no other party ridiculed the BJP as acerbically as it did in the last three and half years. Why? Because Shiv Sena knows that it is facing an existential crisis on two accounts.

The 2014 poll results showed that the electorate prefers an accommodative BJP over the parochial Shiv Sena, even though both profess right-wing Hindutva ideology. In a four-cornered contest, the BJP became the number one party in Maharashtra with 27.8 per cent votes followed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP with 19.3 per cent, 18 per cent and 17.2 per cent respectively in the 2014 Assembly elections. By providing a reasonably good governance in Maharashtra, the BJP has already consolidated its position very well in the state. Shiv Sena has been in a tight spot as every option before it would diminish its stature. If the Shiv Sena enters into an alliance with the BJP, the latter would bargain very hard and allocate minimal seats for the former. With the surety of an NCP-Congress alliance, the contest would be between this alliance and the BJP.

If Shiv Sena decides to contest separately, it would be crushed. It could align with the NCP-Congress, but as a hardcore Hindutva party, this move would push its support base to the BJP, thereby creating an existential crisis.A national party can claim to be a national party only if it works to leave its footprint strongly in every state without depending on its allies. The BJP has the energy, enthusiasm, cadre support and above all a personality in Modi—at least till now—to expand its footprint in a new state, whenever an opportunity arises for the party.

Take Bihar. Although the BJP became organisationally strong and enjoyed more support than the JDU as years passed on, as evident from 2010 Bihar state election results, it had to be a junior partner in the Nitish Kumar government. When the JDU, which was in the NDA since 1997, broke the alliance, the BJP took this challenge head on and emerged as the top party in Bihar surpassing both the RJD and JDU.

In Maharashtra, when the Shiv Sena was not ready to share seats with the BJP in accordance with its renewed strength, it contested elections alone and emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra, although short of the majority mark in the 2014 state elections. In fact, Naveen Patnaik created the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Janata Dal (JD) in 1997 in Orissa when the JD failed to ally with NDA. The BJD remained an ally of NDA between 1998 and 2009.

When seat sharing between the BJD and BJP did not work in the 2009 elections, they parted ways. Now the BJP is the challenger for the BJD in Orissa relegating the Congress into oblivion. That is if an ally turns into a foe, the BJP takes it as an opportunity to grow in that state. Had the TMC, an ally of the BJP till 2007, not left the NDA, the saffron party would have never got an opportunity to grow as an alternative to the Trinamool in West Bengal.

There is a clear pattern in how the BJP has been dealing with its allies. It does not have any problem in accommodating allies, either big or small—provided they don’t throw tantrums. But, if the partners throw tantrums, it would not bow down before them. It would venture on its own, irrespective of success or failure. This approach is in total contrast to the Congress’s approach in states like Tamil Nadu. The Grand Old Party enjoyed a support of about 40 per cent of the electorate in the 1970s but it frittered away after the party aligned as a junior partner with either the DMK or AIADMK for four decades now. But, as a national party, the BJP looks for new areas to grow. Politics is a social venture that requires enterprising qualities and the saffron party knows this and practices it better.