US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a private dinner at Mount Vernon, the lavish Virginia mansion of first president and founding father George Washington. The property is also a symbol of the ‘special relationship’ between France and the US

George Washington’s mansion

In 1735, when Washington was three, his family moved into the property which was then called Little Hunting Creek Plantation. His elder half brother Lawrence renamed it Mount Vernon in honour of Admiral Edward Vernon, under whom he had served in the Caribbean, according to Britannica Encyclopedia

Had more than 300 slaves

George Washington gradually expanded the property and the mansion over the 40 years he lived there. By the end of his life, his land exceeded 7,400 acres and the house had grown to 21 rooms. According to AFP, Mount Vernon had more than 300 slaves in 1799. In his will, Washington mandated that his slaves be freed upon his wife’s death

State dinner in honour of Pak President

The iconic former plantation, just 21 km from the capital Washington, welcomes more than a million visitors each year. In 1961, the Kennedys hosted a state dinner in honor of Pakistan’s President Muhammad Ayub Khan at Mt Vernon

The key to friendship

One of the most famous visitors to the property was French revolution hero Marquis de Lafayette. A prime symbol of friendship between the two allies hangs in the mansion’s central hall: the key to the Bastille prison in Paris. The heavy wrought iron key was a gift from Lafayette to Washington shortly after the start of the French revolution, “on behalf of the people of France”