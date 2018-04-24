Neglected and abused, Moscow’s Narkomfin apartment block, a Soviet masterpiece admired around the world, is finally being restored to its original, pioneering state

Constructivism: radical, yet functional

Architect Alexey Ginzburg is leading the project and for the first time since the 1940s, he says it looks like how his grandfather Moisei Ginzburg intended. Standing on rows of elegant black pillars, the 1930 long, low-slung block was built at a time when Soviet architects influenced global trends with their radical, yet functional style, known as constructivism. Narkomfin was designed to look light and almost float above a surrounding garden

Socialist living

Narkomfin—a contraction of the Russian words

for the People’s Commissariat of Finance—was built as accommodation for finance ministry staff and the minister himself occupied the penthouse. It reflected new ideas on communal, socialist living, with shared balconies and a roof garden as well as a cafeteria and kindergarten reached via a walkway

The small flats were split-level with light living rooms and low-ceilinged bedrooms. But as modernism fell out of favour with the Soviet authorities, the building, located behind the US embassy, fell into disrepair. Recently, it appeared almost derelict with chunks of plaster fallen from the facade and graffiti on walls. A yoga studio, cafes and a vintage clothing store opened inside several years ago, while insensitive modernisation replaced original elements

Will this be a start?

Ginzburg said he hopes Narkomfin’s restoration will help save other constructivist buildings. But Alexandra Selivanova, head of Moscow’s Avant-Garde Centre, which runs tours of 1920s- and 1930s-era districts is not so optimistic

Saving Russia’s heritage

This “doesn’t guarantee officials have changed their attitudes to the 20th century architectural heritage,” she told AFP. In fact, a massive rehousing programme led by mayor Sobyanin that includes many early 20th-century apartment blocks has “dealt another blow to this heritage,” she said