Poverty and exile, siege and starvation, jihadist rule and government shelling—few places have seen more suffering in Syria’s seven year, atrocity-filled war than the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk

The gutted neighbourhood in southern Damascus, which is now the Islamic State group’s last urban redoubt in Syria or Iraq, was once Syria’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp, home to around 1,60,000 people. Years of crippling siege and bombardment by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, whose presidential compound is visible from the camp, had already sent tens of thousands of them into a second exile

into a second exile

The gutted neighbourhood in southern Damascus, which is now the Islamic State group’s last urban redoubt in Syria or Iraq, was once Syria’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp, home to around 1,60,000 people. Years of crippling siege and bombardment by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, whose presidential compound is visible from the camp, had already sent tens of thousands of them into a second exile

Yarmuk is one of the closest spots to central Damascus to have been controlled by IS. After months of sporadic shelling as it concentrated its efforts on retaking the rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta, the resurgent regime launched a final offensive last week to retake Yarmuk. Yarmuk camp was opened in 1957 with tents set up for Palestinian families forced to leave their homes by the establishment of Israel. These were soon replaced by permanent structures

A 2014 picture that defined Yarmuk

A picture taken during a UN food distribution in January 2014 gripped the world’s imagination, according to AFP. The photo—showing thousands of haggard-looking civilians thronging the ruins of their camp as they waited for food handout—drew parallels with the Warsaw ghetto, even in the Israeli press

Assad’s attempt to use Palestinians backfires

In 2011, regime attempts to use the traditionally apolitical Palestinian refugee community to raise tensions with Israel and divert attention from the internal uprising in Syria backfired

Syrian opposition groups came to see Yarmuk as a potential forward base in their campaign to unseat Assad. The fighting that ensued levelled the area and forced most residents to flee