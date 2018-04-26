Hong Kong’s housing prices are among the world’s most expensive, with many residents living in increasingly cramped conditions at spiralling costs and small businesses struggling to survive sky-high rents. To solve this, China wants to build a commuter town for Hongkongers in the mainland

Sky-high housing prices

The overall average home price has now reached HK$12,147 (More than J1 lakh) per square foot. The MTR Corporation, which runs the city’s railway network and acts as a property developer, has started talks with its state-run counterpart in China to explore areas in southern China that could be used to build the outpost, the South China Morning Post reported. The areas in question are located in Nansha and Foshan in Hong Kong’s neighbouring province of Guangdong, which is linked to the city through cross-border railways and where property prices are much more affordable

Beijing tightening its grip

It comes at a time when Beijing is tightening its grip on semi-autonomous Hong Kong. Opposition figures said the new plan was another way to “mainlandise” the city. The wealth gap last year was at its widest for nearly 50 years, fuelling discontent as the former British colony marked two decades under Chinese rule

Two places, two rules

The local government stands accused of colluding with developers instead of pushing for affordable accommodation. The MTR Corporation would build the new housing community with a “Hong Kong ambience” under the proposal, according to the Post. It would be aimed at retirees and young people, the report said, equipped with commercial and health care facilities and located near the high-speed rail station

Urban planning expert Paul Zimmerman told AFP that a Hong Kong enclave on the mainland would raise a host of questions about how different rules would apply, ranging from the medical system to welfare benefits