In the vast desert province of Anbar where Islamic State group jihadists first emerged in Iraq, parliamentary elections next month are an opportunity for the predominantly Sunni residents to settle scores

New lawmakers push for change

Many of the new candidates are eager to push out lawmakers they believe minimised the danger of—or even sympathised with—the Sunni extremists that stormed across the country in the summer of 2014

In late 2013, Sunni tribes in Anbar rose up against the Shia-led government in Baghdad. In January 2014, IS jihadists captured the city of Fallujah just west of the capital, and after a year of heavy fighting they took the city of Ramadi too, according to AFP. It was not until 2016 that the Iraqi army and the paramilitary forces of the Hashed al-Shaabi managed to retake the two cities, recovering full control of Anbar province in late 2017

Election fever takes over

In a sign of the times, election fever has taken over the province. It is a stark difference from previous polls and campaigns, which were bleak and almost secretive affairs as jihadists increased attacks on polling stations. Despite IS threats against this year’s elections, campaign posters are everywhere in Anbar—hanging on the city’s destroyed homes and on the walls of newly rented candidate offices

Sectarian tensions reduced

Even more surprising is the presence of a list from the Conquest Alliance led by Hadi al-Ameri, the most well-known leader of the largely Shia Hashed al-Shaabi. Ameri fought for Tehran in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq war and has been accused of forming death squads in Iraq at the height of sectarian tensions nearly 10 years ago

The Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force was formed in 2014 at the urging of Shia spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani to counter the IS blitz. But three years of brutal jihadist rule may have helped ease sectarian tensions between Iraq’s Sunnis and Shia