From the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union, you will see that most do not fail simply due to external threats but because of internal weakness, corruption, or a failure to manifest the values and ideals they espouse, the young African-American senator Cory Booker from New Jersey said not so long ago. This could as much be a commentary on the past as a tangential reflection on the present or how that present might push into the future.

It does not take a doomsday sayer or an inveterate believer in conspiracy theories to make an offhand conjecture that all is not well with constitutional democracies across the world ... and the threat is not from tinpot dictator(s) on a rampage. A process of systemic subversion has set in, from within.

It’s an excess of both individualism and herd behaviour. Basic humane instincts appear anachronistic, and a descent into sub-par tribalism is the order of the day. The individual also puts his/her needs much above that of the larger citizenry, casually turning predatory on each other. The politician no longer represents political values, the lawyer is no longer the defender of law, judges are caught in their internecine battles, the legislature is preoccupied with everything other than lawmaking and defence of legislative functions, the executive is busy securing a long run, and electoral battles are expensive wrestling matches with the electorate mere bystanders. Violence of an unheard of scale has become commonplace. Statistics look unnerving if not concocted or contradicted.

In the midst of this frightful burlesque of the absurd, the ‘leaders’, supposed to be the founts of values, are either missing or are busy securing their own position through sundry compromises with powers higher than them. In India, apparently to keep ourselves secure, we have to reveal it all to some unknown databank. On the Sino side, it’s worse: a citizen’s right to take a flight may depend on his/her productive performance. Hard-earned rights gained through struggles in the previous century are being systematically taken away as the oligarchs take firmer grip of the levers of power. The frequent marches on the streets, the eruption of ‘leaderless’ protests ... they are proof that leaders are too rudderless to lead.

Take the mainstream Left. In Britain they are fighting charges of anti-Semitisim! In India, they have just emerged from a long, self-defeating internal struggle for control. Where is the time for either Sitaram Yechury or Prakash Karat to lead any people’s movement? What revival, what engagement with the people can happen this way? The CPM general secretary, now into his second term, has to employ all his political brains to ensure a partial win of his line of thought at the party congress—a green signal for understanding with “all secular like-minded parties” in 2019. That too was secured with a little nudge

from two aging founder-members, Achuthanandan and Sankaraiah.

The Congress party’s state leaves one no more enthused. India’s oldest party is perpetually fighting its most formidable battles internally. No party in recent history has faced as much embarrassment from within. Forget the turncoats making hay in rival camps. Look only at their indulgences at a moment of crisis. Before a self-announced fast to save democracy, leaders are caught on camera having a hearty breakfast that would alarm any heart doctor. Another leader goes on a dangerous self-confession, saying: “We have the blood of minorities on our hands”.

This could easily have been a classic Lady Macbeth moment for Salman Khurshid, only this was no dream sequence, it was the Aligarh Muslim University, and he claims he never said what the media chose to hear, but the opposite. Be that as it may, there’s no denying Khurshid is fighting his own lonely battle of survival in the party under a new chief. He has not been as lucky as Kamal Nath to fall on the right side of the new generation of Gandhis.

Or so it seems, given the number of books he’s been writing of late; or given that he was going soft on Subramanian Swamy onstage at an Ivy League college. Sulking is a common thread that runs in the Congress, across states. Mallikarjun Kharge recently declared Siddaramaiah may not have an assured return ticket to the CM’s chair if the Congress wins Karnataka. Jyotiraditya Scindia who had set his heart on winning the Madhya Pradesh CM chair, has been saved a sulk only with a lollipop, the post of campaign committee chief to Kamal Nath’s MPPCC headship.

The BJP is often more tight-lipped over such things. But times are such that it can anytime face a Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. In Karnataka, who’s fighting whom often gets blurred, for instance. Officially, B S Yeddyurappa is giving a tough fight to Siddaramaiah, narrowing the gap between the two parties, if surveys are to be believed.

But there’s plenty action within. Yeddy was first promised a free hand in candidate selection for all seats, later trimmed to 80 seats. This now stands scaled down to 16 seats! No entry for the Yeddy family either. Worse snub: Shobha Karandlaje too has been kept out. Barely managing to hide his sulk, he cancelled many of his public meetings a day ago. Well, with the Bellary Reddys back in full campaign mode, as much to secure surrogate Sriramulu’s win as to secure three districts for the BJP, at least the charge of ‘dynastic politics’ had to be left as a campaign point to berate the Congress.

In the midst of this chaotic meltdown, the Karnataka voter has become a side story. The politicians are fighting great battles of existence. These clearly obey a logic different from the ideological.