A Christian’s Hindu daughter & her lover

A Hindu man married to a Christian lady, their daughter in love with a Muslim boy. This true story has all the elements of a blockbuster. Recently, a dear friend of mine narrated the story to me and the account compelled me to jot it down.The Hindu man married a woman who was a Hindu at the time of their marriage but recently converted to Christianity. According to her, she received a divine intervention a few years ago which suggested she follow the preachings of Jesus Christ. For sanity’s sake let’s just stick to her reason.

I know her personally because she works in my neighbour’s house and I see her many a time reading the Holy Bible in her spare time. I have seen her daughter too. The father works in an old age home, doing odd jobs there, like gardening and keeping the space clean and tidy. Only a few weeks back, the daughter announced her love for a Muslim boy, who is a teacher at a vocational college. Ironically, the declaration of love was met with resistance from the parents. The parents tried all kinds of emotional gimmicks but nothing worked. The kids didn’t budge.

While all this was going on, an elderly couple from their village suggested that they visit the temple of Goddess Anasuya in Pandavapura, near Bengaluru. The parents spent one full day buying goodies for the goddess. According to them, brainwashed by their village elders, the goddess had the power and the divinity to erase all traces of love and affection from the hearts of two young adults and not only that but they would also pledge obedience to their respective parents, forever.

On an auspicious day, when the stars and the planets were perfectly aligned, they embarked upon their journey to the temple. They offered sweets, flowers and a saree to the goddess, they even conducted a special puja and paid a hefty amount to the pujari. The next day morning, they made sure their daughter ate enough prasad. The girl, I believe, decided to play along.

For a week, everything was quiet. For a moment I thought, the magic of Anasuya was real, till one Sunday morning I heard loud cries. I went out to see what the commotion was all about. All I saw was the said boy and the girl, dressed in what looked like wedding finery, on either side of the mother, trying to calm her down. I could see the father trying to rush to the scene, as fast as an old rickety Luna can go. Later, I found out that the couple got married in a court of law and had come to seek blessings from the parents.