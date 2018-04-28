Express News Service By

For people struggling to find partners

A Canadian woman reportedly coined the term “involuntary celibates” when she launched a website more than 20 years ago to offer support to people struggling to find partners. But since then, the 40-something woman, who asked to be identified only as Alana, said she had been saddened to see the phrase—shortened to “incel”—co-opted by online trolls and misogynists

Venting anger and frustration

“It was meant to be a helpful, supportive movement,” she told The Globe and Mail, explaining the term was meant to include “people of all genders who find themselves celibate or lonely and not dating.” Incels have taken to internet message boards and forums to vent their frustrations and anger. Sexist, racist and homophobic comments are apparently common. Anti-feminist screeds are also frequent

‘Overthrow Chads and Stacys’

The Canadian man’s 11th-hour Facebook post read: “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!”. Incels refer to attractive sexually active men as “Chads” and attractive women as “Stacys”Sites devoted to incel have been criticised for hosting violent content and are increasingly monitored by cops. Last year, online forum Reddit banned a controversial subgroup dedicated to incels

Mass killer a hero among incels

In the Facebook post, the attacker praised “Supreme Gentleman” mass killer Elliot Rodger—a 22-year-old American who murdered six people and then killed himself in California in 2014, according to AFP. Rodger—something of a hero among incels—had professed frustration over his virginity and women rejecting him. In a disturbing video posted on YouTube, Rodger ranted about women who rejected and ignored him, vowing to “punish you all for it”