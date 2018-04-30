Website that nailed a serial killer

Express News Service By

Joseph James DeAngelo, believed to be the “Golden State Killer” responsible for 12 murders and over 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980, was nabbed recently in the US. How did cops nail him after all these years? The answer lies in a genealogy website

DNA of a curious distant relative

Detectives in California used DNA left at crime scenes, combined with genetic information from a relative who joined an online genealogy service. Such websites help people search for their long-lost relatives. Investigators started with DNA samples from crime scenes that were in storage to build a genetic profile of the suspected attacker, which they then uploaded into an online genealogy database to see if they could

find a match

Genealogy and family trees

A Florida-based company called GEDMatch acknowledged on Friday that its database was used to help identify DeAngelo, according to AFP. Although DeAngelo himself had not sent his own DNA to GEDMatch, at least one distant relative of his had done so, and possibly more People who are related share chunks of identical DNA, which is interspersed with sections of different DNA. Identifying these shared patterns can point investigators to people who are distant or close kin, depending on the extent of the match. The crime lab began exploring online family trees that appeared to mirror the suspect’s DNA profile

Finding the suspect after a 40-year manhunt

Then, they hunted for clues about various individuals in those families, to see if they were possible suspects. On April 19, detectives decided that DeAngelo might be the one because a number of factors aligned: the DNA, his age, and the fact that he lived in the area where the crimes occurred. Then the investigators collected a DNA sample from DeAngelo. When they compared the sample with the genetic profile they had, it was a perfect match