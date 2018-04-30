When Two Giants Embrace

Ajit Ranade By

India and China together account for two-fifths of humanity. They are neighbours, and as independent nation states, were born roughly at the same time. Although geographically separated by mountains, they have ancient civilisational links. The relationship between these two giants (both in terms of population, landmass and economy) will be a defining feature of the 21st century. Both aspire to great power status, although how much of this aspiration is ingrained in the minds of their respective people is a matter of conjecture. Both have sizable populations and regions which are backward, and both are counted as developing countries.

China’s economy is five times bigger than India’s, and that same gap exists between their per capita incomes. In dollar terms, adjusted for purchasing power parity, China and India are respectively the second and third largest economies in the world, and also among the world’s fastest growing ones. India’s growth rate surpassed that of China three years ago, and is likely to stay ahead. China’s economic reforms began in 1978, 13 years before India. That time gap is seen clearly in many development indicators, and some experts feel that India’s current development trajectory is on the same path as China’s, only 13 years behind.

But of course there are many differences too, most notably in their political systems. They also differ in the degree of economic and political freedoms enjoyed by their citizens. China is considerably centralised, although provinces are sufficiently empowered to pursue development goals with their own resources. India’s federalism is more diverse, since different political parties may form state-level governments.

PM Narendra Modi’s almost impromptu visit last week, to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan is an extremely positive and welcome initiative to strengthen bilateral ties. This is Modi’s fourth visit to China after he took office in 2014. Some commentators see this meeting as a precursor to the “reset” of ties, since it follows the tense and awkward standoff due to China’s military construction activity in Doklam eight months ago. Xi pointed out that only twice in his five-year tenure has he gone out of the capital city to meet and receive a foreign head of state, and both those occasions were for Modi. The two will meet again in a multilateral meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Qingdao in June.

These meetings and an emerging bonhomie should not imply that we ignore “realpolitik” issues such as India’s opposition to the Belt and Road Initiative (since it passes through PoK), or India’s joining a ‘Quad’ of United States, Australia and Japan for maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean. India is also wary of undue and disproportionate Chinese influence in its neighbourhood especially in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

The Indo-China ties are based on foundational principles laid down in Panchsheel in 1954 and reiterated in the last two years. These principles are mutual respect, non-agression, non-interference, mutual cooperation and peaceful coexistence. Xi also had pointed out his version of these five principles, which do not preclude addressing thorny issues, be they Doklam or Belt and Road Initiative, or the Arunachal border or infringement of India’s riparian rights on downstream waters of the Brahmaputra, or China’s role in South Asia. All of these can be addressed without holding the comprehensive relationship hostage to future strengthening.

The India-China economic and trade relationship is one of the most dynamic in the world. Last year mutual trade grew by a whopping 20 per cent, although it was skewed in China’s favour. In 2001, India was ranked number 19 among China’s export destinations. Today it is number five. However, while China’s exports to India between 2005 and 2015 grew by almost 500 per cent, India’s exports to China grew by merely 25 per cent, and have stagnated. This year, just before Modi’s visit, China announced that its FDI investments in India had crossed $8 billion.

It’s important that China gives better and deeper access to India’s exporters. Sectors which have great promise are auto components, software, pharmaceuticals, cinema and tourism. Not even 0.1 per cent of China’s outbound tourists come to India. Imagine if that could go up tenfold. China will host the world’s first mega import expo in November. It is very important that India’s entrepreneurs, including SMEs capitalise on this opportunity. China has committed to importing $24 trillion worth goods and services in the next five years, as it tries to boost domestic consumption.

It is also trying to rebalance its economy away from exports and “old economy” dirty industries to “new economy” green industries. If India’s producers too are part of the global value chains in electronics, textiles, chemicals and metals, which have eventual customers in China, then India’s exports to China can increase vastly. Finally, if China too can divert one or two per cent of its huge foreign exchange reserves to India annually, to invest in long-term infrastructure here, which can earn a much higher return, then it is a win-win proposition. It reduces China’s dollar risk, and it fills the funding gap for India.

This relationship has economic, trade, commercial, cultural, social and geopolitical dimensions. At a time when the two Koreas talk of peace and uniting their people, surely the two giants of Asia can make great strides in their mutual relations. It will not only benefit their respective economies and societies, but also contribute to world peace and stability. (Through The Billion Press)