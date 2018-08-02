Chamomile heals stress and anxiety

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM By

CHENNAI : Chamomile is an herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. It has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy for several health conditions. To make chamomile tea, the flowers are dried and then infused into hot water. Many people enjoy chamomile tea as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea and also for its earthy, and sweet taste. Further more, chamomile tea is loaded with antioxidants that may play a role in lowering the risk of several diseases like heart disease, and cancer. Chamomile has properties that may aid sleep, and digestion, as well. The benefits of chamomile tea are as follows:

IMPROVES SLEEP QUALITY: Chamomile tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in our brain that promote sleep and reduce insomnia, or the chronic inability to sleep. It is better to have this tea after our dinner.

IMPROVES SKIN HEALTH: It helps in curing skin irritations and skin conditions such as eczema due to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can also significantly improves healing and lighten the blemishes and wrinkles on the face. It helps in eliminating oxidative stress and boosting the immune response. Thus it does wonders for your skin.

ANTISPASMODIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY: The strong antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea are highly effective in treating stomach and intestinal cramps. Consuming this tea regularly also helps to get rid of problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), nausea, muscle spasms, stomach flu, and gastroenteritis.

RELIVES STRESS AND ANXIETY: One of the most popular uses of Chamomile tea is in the treatment of stress and anxiety. After a long day at work, the warm, soothing cup of Chamomile tea can help to increase serotonin and melatonin levels in your body. These hormones can successfully eliminate stress and worry. It also provides instant relief from migraines and headaches, slows down your mind and eliminates the classic symptoms of anxiety.

MANAGE DIABETES: Recent research has shown that chamomile tea can be useful for people suffering from diabetes. It helps in lowering blood sugar levels and regulating the amount of insulin in the blood. The powerful organic chemicals in it help to eliminate massive drops and spikes in blood sugar levels. Chamomile tea is very safe to drink, and many people enjoy drinking it for its taste, soft aroma, and numerous health benefits. Even though it has several health benefits, it should be taken in moderation as too much consumption can lead to side effects. Also, research for consumption of chamomile tea by pregnant woman and children is still inconclusive.