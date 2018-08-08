Home Opinions

Not your regular champagne showers

It’s a new day, a new week, and extreme home renovations have left me with a new room and (hopefully soon) a very-filmy canopy over my bed. What hasn’t changed though, is my lifetime quest for

Published: 08th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : It’s a new day, a new week, and extreme home renovations have left me with a new room and (hopefully soon) a very-filmy canopy over my bed. What hasn’t changed though, is my lifetime quest for better hair and the fact that there is still pretty much nothing I won’t do, try, or buy to aid this. So when I read about people washing their hair with champagne (I’m so over the beer wash!) to amp up the shine and enhance highlights; it didn’t take much to convince me to try this on my next maintenance day.

There was also obviously NO way I’d waste a bottle of actual French champagne for my experiment. I used a desi sparkling wine, and I’m sure all you #klassykitties know by now; it can only be called champagne if it’s from the Champagne region of France, and I’d like save that fancy for anything other 
than this.Unsurprisingly, I was quite dubious of any claims to better my hair before I even popped open the bottle. So here’s what we basically have to do: wash hair (I conditioned the ends too), carefully “comb” fresh champagne through your hair and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. My technique was slightly different from the combing; where I pretty much just poured the contents of the bottle on top of my head and some into a glass. Then, I proceeded to play Scrabble on my phone, applied a face mask and waited. 

It was also around this time when I thought back to some conflicting information I was reading about whether or not the bubbly should be diluted with hot water before you marinate yourself in it. I clearly, chose not to, and also instantly realised that whoever suggested it was much smarter than I was - because GOODNESS IT WAS ICE COLD. I hardly considered the fact that I was essentially dumping ice cold wine out of the fridge, on to my head, until it was flowing and bubbling into my eyes, ears, and nose. My teeth were chattering. Let’s consider this in the running for Not-My-Most-Attractive-Moment-Of-The-Year.

Okay Moment of Truth No. 345678: Perhaps it was the bubbles talking, but I really do think my hair was softer and more touchable afterward. Can’t say much for extra shiny, but my major concerns were put to rest: it didn’t make me feel sticky, or stink like I thought it would.

Since we’re all about science and other mumbo-jumbo, here is why good doctors on the internet think a champagne rinse is good for your hair: Champagne is high in antioxidants due to the grape seed extract which packs more vitamin C and E than your average toning and anti-aging products…protecting the hair’s vital collagen and elastin from environmental free radicals and oxidative stress.

AHH of course, do tell me more. Also, it shouldn’t matter too much if you don’t wash your hair with sparkling wine (or wash it at all, really). Unwashed hair shouldn’t keep you from swanning about the city like the royalty you really are. So slap on a tiara on that dirty mop and pour yourself another glass!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema