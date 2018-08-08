Not your regular champagne showers

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : It’s a new day, a new week, and extreme home renovations have left me with a new room and (hopefully soon) a very-filmy canopy over my bed. What hasn’t changed though, is my lifetime quest for better hair and the fact that there is still pretty much nothing I won’t do, try, or buy to aid this. So when I read about people washing their hair with champagne (I’m so over the beer wash!) to amp up the shine and enhance highlights; it didn’t take much to convince me to try this on my next maintenance day.

There was also obviously NO way I’d waste a bottle of actual French champagne for my experiment. I used a desi sparkling wine, and I’m sure all you #klassykitties know by now; it can only be called champagne if it’s from the Champagne region of France, and I’d like save that fancy for anything other

than this.Unsurprisingly, I was quite dubious of any claims to better my hair before I even popped open the bottle. So here’s what we basically have to do: wash hair (I conditioned the ends too), carefully “comb” fresh champagne through your hair and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. My technique was slightly different from the combing; where I pretty much just poured the contents of the bottle on top of my head and some into a glass. Then, I proceeded to play Scrabble on my phone, applied a face mask and waited.

It was also around this time when I thought back to some conflicting information I was reading about whether or not the bubbly should be diluted with hot water before you marinate yourself in it. I clearly, chose not to, and also instantly realised that whoever suggested it was much smarter than I was - because GOODNESS IT WAS ICE COLD. I hardly considered the fact that I was essentially dumping ice cold wine out of the fridge, on to my head, until it was flowing and bubbling into my eyes, ears, and nose. My teeth were chattering. Let’s consider this in the running for Not-My-Most-Attractive-Moment-Of-The-Year.

Okay Moment of Truth No. 345678: Perhaps it was the bubbles talking, but I really do think my hair was softer and more touchable afterward. Can’t say much for extra shiny, but my major concerns were put to rest: it didn’t make me feel sticky, or stink like I thought it would.

Since we’re all about science and other mumbo-jumbo, here is why good doctors on the internet think a champagne rinse is good for your hair: Champagne is high in antioxidants due to the grape seed extract which packs more vitamin C and E than your average toning and anti-aging products…protecting the hair’s vital collagen and elastin from environmental free radicals and oxidative stress.

AHH of course, do tell me more. Also, it shouldn’t matter too much if you don’t wash your hair with sparkling wine (or wash it at all, really). Unwashed hair shouldn’t keep you from swanning about the city like the royalty you really are. So slap on a tiara on that dirty mop and pour yourself another glass!