Where Lord Venkatesvara Swami married padmavathi

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : Narayanavanam is situated in Chitoor district, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Kalyana Venkatesvara Svami, where, according to tradition, the sacred wedding of God Venkatesvara Svami and Goddess Padmavathi, daughter of Akasaraja took place. The sanctity of this temple is described in the section called Sri Venkatesa Mahatmyam, found in the ancient text, Varaha Purana.

The principal sanctum enshrines the beautiful image of Kalyana Venkatesvara in a standing posture with consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi on either side. Perumal holds the sankha and the chakra in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand rests on the thigh. Interestingly, the deity wears a bracelet (kankana) on the wrist as Venkatesvara Svami is the divine bridegroom here.

The image is bedecked with an exquisite Dasavatara udyanam (belt) around the waist and is also seen holding a knife as Venkatesvara came to this place while on a hunting expedition. The processional deity, worshipped as Kalyana Srinivasa is flanked by Sri Devi and Bhu Devi. An image of Bhoga Srinivasa is also in worship here just as in the world famous temple at Tirumala (Tirupati). Near the principal shrine is the sanctum of Goddess Padmavathi Thayar close to which is a grinding stone believed to have been used to grind turmeric during the marriage of Srinivasa and Padmavathi. A separate sanctum for Andal is there too.

Many Vijayanagara era inscriptions have been discovered here. An epigraph dated 1541 AD states that it was constructed in that year in the reign of the Vijayanagara Emperor Achyuta Raya by a person called Virupanna for the merit of the Emperor’s son, Prince Venkatadri. Other inscriptions mention gift of tolls by a mercantile community, donations of land and bullocks. In 1623 AD, an entire village was donated to this temple for offerings and for conducting festivals by a provincial governor (Mahamandaleshwara).