Building for the digital India 

Published: 16th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Wish you all a very Happy Independence Day! As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, I thought it might be a good time to discuss about what we entrepreneurs can do to build for the digital India. Building for Mobile Platform : In KPMG’s #IndiaTrends2018, it was mentioned that ‘mobile first’ consumption for media, gaming etc. will be the new pattern. The smartphone penetration in India is around 30%. Further coupled with internet penetration, today everyone has access to media consumption. So why not build our next media and games for mobiles?

Going Vernacular: Last week we talked about this in detail, so this week we will just brush on the issue briefly. 90% of Indians do not speak English as their primary language, and yet almost entire internet today is in English. We are close to English saturation in content. Let’s go vernacular! Building Health-tech, Agri-tech, and Ed-tech: The healthcare industry, agriculture industry, and education industry still has mammoth potential and is ready for explosion. All these three industries have billion dollar markets and are great contributors to Indian economy. Even Startup India and various government initiatives are today supporting startups in these domains with funds, grants and mentorship opportunities. For entrepreneurs having interest in these sectors, the time is perfect for you to launch your own solution.

Make-in-India brands: We have consumed everything that is either China-made or at least branded abroad. But with conducive Make-in-India scheme, it is now becoming easier to produce goods in India. Why not take this opportunity and launch brands that serve for the Indian taste, that are not just blatant copies of West but have inherent sweetness of the East. A lot of industries are still awaiting their own “Flipkarts” and “Olas”

Content-based Commerce: Earlier shops used to sell stuff and folks had limited options. The voice of consumer was often not the priority and commerce was governed by underlying economics. But today with internet, growing per capita income and speeding globalization, consumers have various options. This has brought forth a very important frontier – community based commerce. Today a lot of brands have their own fan communities, where they take feedbacks and incorporate them into actual product launches. The commerce is thus changing, going from solo to social, option-lessness to variety and price to content.
Let’s build for “Bharat”: Rajeev Tamhankar is Founder, TBS Planet Comics, Ex-IITR, Flipkart, Xiaomi You can write to him on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

