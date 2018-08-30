Aromatherapy and confused brain farts

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : Recently, I haven’t quite been able to tell if there’s incessant chattering happening in my head, or if there’s anything happening at all. *insert cricket sounds.*

Do you know what I mean by chattering though? It’s not like I hear voices (though this would be the part where I’d laugh uncomfortably if this were a psych evaluation) but more like an overlap of thoughts, that change course so often that I’m left with a mishmash of words and feelings.

You see, I’m in the midst of one of my lovely bi-annual dumb spells, where I alternate between completely letting myself go while rotting got the couch; and self-medicating with products on products on products.

Swatching every lipstick and liner I own? Been there. Clipping in old extensions and struggling with a braid so it actually looks like a braid and not an unravelling straw basket, even though I have absolutely no intention of stepping out into the cruel realities of sunlight? Sure, that’s called Tuesday.

Apart from the frustration that comes with not being able to complete a single thought, my brain-fart is taking it’s toll on me in other cool ways. It being tax season does not help. I’m SUPER behind on some deadlines, and can’t quite tell if brain-chatter is my problem. Or if I’ve suddenly become vapid and my head is full of nothing but air, the occasional word or two and chirping bugs. I would much rather like to believe it’s not the latter.

A girl can only sing Farida Khanum on repeat while crying so many times before itching to add some spice to her routine. So, as much as I’d like to karate-chop my squishy greyish-pink brain into submission, I rediscovered the magic of essential oils and aromatherapy instead; and have been going a little mad-scientist with my diffuser, DIY massages and face mists. I also decided to attack my uhh-what spell with a combination tea tree, frankincense, neroli, lemon and bergamot oils.

You might have a field day in knocking down my “experiments;” saying it’s all in my head, mind over matter, but these delicious smelling treats really helps me roll with the punches. It’s super hydrating, good for your skin and such an upgrade from the OG rose water. While I certainly won’t be lighting any candles to set my money on fire yet, (so no one else can have it — ugh go away, taxes!) I’m definitely decided on how helpful lavender is for temper tantrums and smooth skin. Also, since the essential oils will probably leave an oily slick residue in the base of your shower, try not to slip and break your neck or whatever!