Home Opinions

Halo of stardom cannot conceal human frailties

Between the ideal and the idol exists a real world of success, failure, beauty and the ugliness that defines human beings.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj. (File Photo | EPS)

Between the ideal and the idol exists a real world of success, failure, beauty and the ugliness that defines human beings. This is as true of you and me as it is of achievers in any field, sporting or otherwise. However, the advertising industry that milks the excellence and achievements of a sportsperson to sell their wares, would want their target audiences to believe in the infallibility of the superhero, who can do no wrong. Perfection in the field of sport is not just attributed to the performer’s talent, hard work, self belief and favourable circumstances, but also to his or her being an ideal human being.

Since someone is good at winning, being a champion, that person is a perfect ambassador for all human values. When sportspersons do well, they mouth the line that “they have done this for their country”. This cheers the populace as an individual or team becomes the symbol of the nation and its greatness. And then the advertiser takes over. He waves the flag, presents the champion as a paragon of all virtues and quietly slips in his real message: This person endorses my product, so must you.

In this world suffused with greatness all around, the world appears an ideal place to live and consume all the goodies on sale. The real world, unlike the fantasy created by the reel world, is neither black nor white, but a mix of the good, the bad and the ugly. No matter how great a sportsperson may be, he is human first and a product of his time. Greatness in one’s chosen field does not guarantee immunity from human frailties. Time and again there have been sporting greats who have been caught cheating, abusing their privileges and displaying human emotions of envy, jealously or anger, which may have disrupted their own or their team’s performance.

Therefore no one should be surprised in India’s best known woman cricketer Mithali Raj accusing her coach, a former India player, Ramesh Powar, of being biased against her. No surprise either when the coach reveals that the culprit is the player herself, who puts her own interests above that of the team. It is human to believe in one’s own greatness and lay the blame at somebody else’s door. Let us not judge at the moment who is right and who is wrong, as a jury of wise people will decide that for us, for sure.

We have seen and heard similar tales before and will see similar accusations and counter accusations in future as well. Who can forget Sourav Ganguly’s spat with Greg Chappell. That drama’s cutting edge was lent by the differing nationalities of the two players. An Aussie out to destroy an Indian great’s career and credibility! That much publicized fight had a nation enraged and involved for months together and when Sourav had the last laugh, the advertisers roared with him.

Women’s cricket in India is a pale shadow of what the men’s game is, in its popularity, spread, reach and the money it generates. Of late it has gained ground and judging by the competitive spirit of the players, their talent and skill, it is going to only grow and become more and more popular.

Mithali is the brand ambassador of women’s cricket in India. Her graceful, elegant batting, appetite for runs and leadership qualities have only enhanced the prestige of her sport among the masses. Her being axed from the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, especially after having performed so well, was a contentious decision, the burden of which could finally stifle coach Powar.

Powar’s accusations against Mithali are equally damaging, as he calls her selfish and working against the team’s interests. And, as was to be expected in the present times, the word patriotism has also been thrown into the mix. No one questions Mithali’s greatness as a player, but her “patriotism” being questioned, as she claims, is not germane to the issue. To be a great sportsperson one need not be a patriot and patriots too can have feet of clay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithali Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp