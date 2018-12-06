Keep room for mushrooms

Divya Purushoham By

CHENNAI : Mushrooms are regarded as vegetables in the world, but they are not technically plants. They belong to the fungi kingdom. Mushrooms are well-known for their dense nutrient profile. It contains more protein than most other vegetables. Mushrooms are one of the few natural sources of vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth. They are 30 different types of mushrooms available all over the world.

HEALTH BENEFITS RICH IN ANTIOXIDANTS: Selenium, a mineral absent in many fruits and vegetables, is found in mushrooms. It improves liver enzyme function, and helps detoxify cancer-causing compounds in the body. Also, selenium prevents inflammation and decreases tumor growth rates.

HEART HEALTH: The fiber, potassium and vitamin C content in mushrooms contribute to cardiovascular health. Potassium and sodium work together in the body to help regulate blood pressure. Mushrooms, which are high in potassium and low in sodium, helps lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

IMMUNITY: Selenium also been found to improve the immune response to infection by stimulating the production of killer T-cells. The beta-glucan fibers found in the cell walls of mushrooms stimulate the immune system to fight against the cancer cells and prevent the risk of tumors from forming.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT AND SATIETY: Dietary fiber plays an important role in weight management by functioning as a “bulking agent” in the digestive system. Mushrooms contain two types of dietary fibers in their cell walls, beta-glucans and chitin. These increases satiety and reduce appetite. By making you feel fuller longer, they can reduce overall calorie intake.

LOWERS CHOLESTEROL LEVEL: Mushrooms have no cholesterol or fat and are very low in carbohydrates. They contain fiber and other enzymes which help to lower cholesterol levels. They are also rich in protein that helps burn cholesterol. Thus, consumption of mushroom helps regulate cholesterol levels and protects your heart.Consuming mushrooms is an important way to improve your overall health. Have mushrooms by grilling or sautéing them, or using them in gravies.