Home Opinions

Keep room for mushrooms

Mushrooms are regarded as vegetables in the world, but they are not technically plants.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Mushrooms are regarded as vegetables in the world, but they are not technically plants. They belong to the fungi kingdom. Mushrooms are well-known for their dense nutrient profile. It contains more protein than most other vegetables. Mushrooms are one of the few natural sources of vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth. They are 30 different types of mushrooms available all over the world.

HEALTH BENEFITS RICH IN ANTIOXIDANTS: Selenium, a mineral absent in many fruits and vegetables, is found in mushrooms. It improves liver enzyme function, and helps detoxify cancer-causing compounds in the body. Also, selenium prevents inflammation and decreases tumor growth rates.

HEART HEALTH: The fiber, potassium and vitamin C content in mushrooms contribute to cardiovascular health. Potassium and sodium work together in the body to help regulate blood pressure. Mushrooms, which are high in potassium and low in sodium, helps lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

IMMUNITY: Selenium also been found to improve the immune response to infection by stimulating the production of killer T-cells. The beta-glucan fibers found in the cell walls of mushrooms stimulate the immune system to fight against the cancer cells and prevent the risk of tumors from forming.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT AND SATIETY: Dietary fiber plays an important role in weight management by functioning as a “bulking agent” in the digestive system. Mushrooms contain two types of dietary fibers in their cell walls, beta-glucans and chitin. These increases satiety and reduce appetite. By making you feel fuller longer, they can reduce overall calorie intake.

LOWERS CHOLESTEROL LEVEL: Mushrooms have no cholesterol or fat and are very low in carbohydrates. They contain fiber and other enzymes which help to lower cholesterol levels. They are also rich in protein that helps burn cholesterol. Thus, consumption of mushroom helps regulate cholesterol levels and protects your heart.Consuming mushrooms is an important way to improve your overall health. Have mushrooms by grilling or sautéing them, or using them in gravies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp