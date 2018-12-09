Home Opinions

Insider-out

Those who thought the recently retired Justice Kurian Joseph would be critical of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Supreme Court and his peek at Court No. 1 were in for a surprise.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Not so judgemental 
Those who thought the recently retired Justice Kurian Joseph would be critical of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Supreme Court and his peek at Court No. 1 were in for a surprise. At an interactive session -- a public interview of sorts -- organised by veteran Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaisingh’s legal news portal, The Leaflet, Joseph was in fact critical of the critics for “blowing a routine event out of proportion”. Joseph recounted the many occasions that he has visited the Prime Minister’s residence while still in the judiciary, along with the CJI of the day and other judges. 

The independence of the judiciary from the pale of the executive, he noted, was not dependent on such innocuous interactions on formal occasions. When the executive still holds the levers of appointment of  judges, and post-retirement carrots, the occasional interactions should hardly be seen as an offence, he said. Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit the Supreme Court as a guest of the CJI for the recent BIMSTEC conference. The Court No.1 was also opened late in the evening on the PM’s request.  He sat in the first row, meant for arguing senior counsel, and had a cup of tea.  

Shah upset 
BJP president Amit Shah, it seems, is quite upset with the shoddy manner in which the Bengal BJP leaders, particularly state president Dilip Ghosh, handled the rath yatra issue. What’s more, it brought to the fore the severe factional feud between two groups in the Bengal unit. One side, comprising national observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, was not in favour to the yatra or its timing.

The other faction, led by Ghosh, was hell-bent on seeing it done, to prove his credentials to the central leadership. So much so that Ghosh was even ready to defy the Calcutta High Court directive. However, an angry Shah sent stern messages to the state leadership that he would not tolerate such indiscipline. Meanwhile, another top BJP strategist claimed the yatra was not planned properly. That, instead of taking on the courts or going for an appeal, the party should have held small meetings in every district. 

No Mandir Bill
The winter session of Parliament is unlikely to see any legislative move on the Ram mandir issue. Citing BJP chief Amit Shah’s comment, two top Cabinet ministers indicated that the Government would rather wait for the court verdict. An earlier ordinance brought by the Narasimha Rao Cabinet had been rejected by the courts. Though the treasury is convinced that no party other than the Left would dare oppose a Ram mandir bill, it may create an aggravated, emotive atmosphere that may derail the passing of four other ordinances, including the one to make Triple Talaq a penal offence. 

Goel’s lunch
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel’s customary winter lunch saw all kinds of Delhi savouries lined up. Goel is known for his deep connect with the vegetarian cuisine of old Delhi. But what caught everyone’s eye was the two sets of seating arrangements. For Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the table was laid out in formal Hyderabad House style and for FM Arun Jaitley it was a durbar.

Singh is a man of few words who weighs every sentence he utters, while Jaitley is gregarious and known for his amiable relation with the media and his anecdotal story-telling. Jaitley’s table was also laid out to ensure that he is at a distance from the other guests, mostly from the media, since he’s still recovering from his surgery. Once a foodie, Jaitley carried his own sanitised cup of tea from home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp