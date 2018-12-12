A year of complex complexions

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : Idon’t know about you, but I’ve had a pretty great 2018 so far. It’s around this time of the year when you’ll usually find a very frustrated version of me saying “Boy bye!” but some really wonderful things came my way this year. I got super invested in crystal healing, ate the most delicious dumplings, cut my hair (twice) — big changes, guys! But the biggest change I have incorporated this year is most definitely the powder-before-foundation method, better known as the Goss foundation technique.

Basically what you do is, dust a loose powder on your face before applying your liquid foundation. Prep your skin before — moisturise and prime as you normally would. I used an illuminating primer, so the finish was dewy (just how I like it) and a translucent loose powder over it. Try to keep a light hand as you do this, and let the powder rest on your skin for 5-10 minutes before applying the foundation.

It’s also important to choose a liquid or cream formula instead of a powder one, which might end up looking very chalky and dry. Next, set your foundation and concealer with some more loose powder, just to ensure that it won’t budge or separate...You can skip this step if you have dry skin, but I’d recommend going over with powder if you’re combination-oily skin.

Since you probably already know by now that I’m all about the blending technique, I used a fluffy Kabuki brush for the powder, and a damp beauty blender for the foundation. I prefer using a stippling brush for my foundations, but thought it might off-set or disrupt the powder layer underneath, and went for a blender instead. (Mercury in retrograde, is that you?)

Apart from filling in my pores, this technique also ensured that my makeup stayed intact through a full working day and then some. I also noticed that my complexion makeup looked more pigmented, which meant that I was using lesser product and (in the long run) saving more green. Small mercies!

Pre-2018, I used loose powder over a liquid base to set my makeup; with largely forgettable results. By the end of the day, my pores laughed at my regular primer’s face and proceeded to crease my under eye concealer and create a sheen so bright that my hair was jealous. I will admit, it took a few tries for me to find a powder that works well for this technique, it’s definitely one for the books.