Home Opinions

A year of complex complexions

Basically what you do is, dust a loose powder on your face before applying your liquid foundation.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Idon’t know about you, but I’ve had a pretty great 2018 so far. It’s around this time of the year when  you’ll usually find a very frustrated version of me saying “Boy bye!” but some really wonderful things came my way this year. I got super invested in crystal healing, ate the most delicious dumplings, cut  my hair (twice) — big changes, guys! But the biggest change I have incorporated this year is most definitely the powder-before-foundation method, better known as the Goss foundation technique. 

Basically what you do is, dust a loose powder on your face before applying your liquid foundation. Prep your skin before — moisturise and prime as  you normally would. I used an illuminating primer, so  the finish was dewy (just how I like it) and a  translucent loose powder over it. Try to keep a light hand as you do this, and let the powder rest on your  skin for 5-10 minutes before applying the foundation. 

It’s also important to choose a liquid or cream  formula instead of a powder one, which might end up looking very chalky and dry. Next, set your foundation and concealer with some more loose  powder, just to ensure that it won’t budge or  separate...You can skip this step if you have dry skin, but I’d recommend going over with powder if  you’re combination-oily skin. 

Since you probably already know by now that I’m all  about the blending technique, I used a fluffy Kabuki  brush for the powder, and a damp beauty blender for  the foundation. I prefer using a stippling brush for  my foundations, but thought it might off-set or disrupt the powder layer underneath, and went for a  blender instead. (Mercury in retrograde, is that you?)

Apart from filling in my pores, this technique also ensured that my makeup stayed intact through a full  working day and then some. I also noticed that my complexion makeup looked more pigmented, which  meant that I was using lesser product and (in the long run) saving more green. Small mercies!

Pre-2018, I used loose powder over a liquid base to set my makeup; with largely forgettable results. By the end of the day, my pores laughed at my regular  primer’s face and proceeded to crease my under eye concealer and create a sheen so bright that my hair  was jealous. I will admit, it took a few tries for me to find a powder that works well for this technique, it’s  definitely one for the books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp