Narasimha shrine between two rivers

CHENNAI : Parikkal, near Villupuram, situated between two rivers, South Pennai (Then Pennai) and Gadilam, is famous for its temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha Svami. It is one of the three famous Narasimha temple located near the Villupuram-Pondicherry areas, the others being in Poovarasankuppam and in Singiri Kovil.

The main east-facing image in Parikkal is Lakshmi Narasimha Svami and near this deity is a small image of Hanuman (Anjaneya) in meditation (dhyana). The neivedyam (sacred food offering) is made to this Anjaneya immediately after being offered to the main deity which is a rather unusual practice. This dhyana Anjaneya is said to have been consecrated by Vyasaraya, the illustrious Madhva preceptor of the 16th century AD who was a contemporary of Krishnadeva Raya, the Vijayanagara emperor. He is said to have consecrated 732 images of Hanuman in many areas of South India. He was a great Vedantin and author of many works on Dvaita philosophy.

There is a circumambulatory passage around the main shrine with many pillars adorned with numerous sculptures of standing Narasimha, Yoga Narasimha and other forms of Vishnu. This passage has two images of Hanuman. One of these is Vira Anjaneya, striding forward with tail encircled above his head, right hand raised in blessing (abhya hasta) and left hand holding the stalk of a lotus bud. The other image is of Bhakta Anjaneya with palms pressed together in worshipful attitude.

The sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi called Kanakavalli Thayar is in the second prakara. Inscriptions, unfortunately weatherworn, are seen on the walls of the main shrine. During the Magham asterism in the Tamil month of Masi, the processional image of the main deity goes on a 10 km procession to River Gadilam, while on Uttiram asterism in the month of Panguni this deity is taken in procession to Orathur village.