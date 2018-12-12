Home Opinions

Narasimha shrine between two rivers

Parikkal, near Villupuram, situated between two  rivers, South Pennai (Then Pennai) and Gadilam, is famous  for its temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha  Svami.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

CHENNAI : Parikkal, near Villupuram, situated between two  rivers, South Pennai (Then Pennai) and Gadilam, is famous  for its temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha  Svami. It is one of the three famous Narasimha  temple located near the Villupuram-Pondicherry  areas, the others being in Poovarasankuppam and in Singiri Kovil.  

The main east-facing image in Parikkal is Lakshmi Narasimha Svami and near this deity is a small image of Hanuman (Anjaneya) in meditation (dhyana). The neivedyam (sacred food offering) is made to this Anjaneya immediately after being offered to the main  deity which is a rather unusual practice. This dhyana  Anjaneya is said to have been consecrated by Vyasaraya, the illustrious Madhva preceptor of the  16th century AD who was a contemporary of Krishnadeva Raya, the Vijayanagara emperor. He is said to have consecrated 732 images of Hanuman in many areas of South India. He was a great Vedantin and author of many works on Dvaita philosophy.

There is a circumambulatory passage around the main shrine with many pillars adorned with numerous  sculptures of standing Narasimha, Yoga Narasimha  and other forms of Vishnu. This passage has two  images of Hanuman. One of these is Vira Anjaneya,  striding forward with tail encircled above his head,  right hand raised in blessing (abhya hasta) and left  hand holding the stalk of a lotus bud. The other  image is of Bhakta Anjaneya with palms pressed  together in worshipful attitude.

The sanctum for  Goddess Lakshmi called Kanakavalli Thayar is in the  second prakara. Inscriptions, unfortunately  weatherworn, are seen on the walls of the main  shrine. During the Magham asterism in the Tamil  month of Masi, the processional image of the main  deity goes on a 10 km procession to River Gadilam, while on Uttiram asterism in the month of Panguni this deity is taken in procession to Orathur village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp