Home Opinions

How to build products for new india

India is evolving everyday.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : India is evolving everyday. As 2018 reaches a close, let’s discuss of what different ideas entrepreneurs can pick if they are starting a startup today for the new India:

Make-in-India brands
We have consumed everything that is either China-made or at least branded abroad. But with a conducive Make-in-India scheme, it is now becoming easier to produce goods in India. Why not take this opportunity and launch brands that serve for the Indian taste, that are not just blatant copies of West but have inherent sweetness of the East. A lot of industries are still awaiting their own “Flipkarts” and “Olas”.

Building for Mobile Platform
 In KPMG’s #IndiaTrends2018 , it was mentioned that ‘mobile first’ consumption for media, gaming etc. will be the new pattern.  This is very much expected as due to cheaper phones, the Smartphone penetration in India today is expected around 30 per cent . Further coupled with internet penetration, today everyone has access to media. So why not build our next media and games for mobiles?

Going  Vernacular
I cannot emphasise this more. Even last week we talked about this in detail, so this week we will just brush on the issue briefly. 90 per cent of Indians do not speak English as their primary language, and yet almost the entire internet today is in English. We are close to English saturation in content. Let’s go vernacular! Let’s build for the non-metro audiences!

Building Health-tech, Agri-tech and Ed-tech
The healthcare industry, agriculture industry and education industry still has mammoth potential and is ready for explosion. All these three industries have billion-dollar markets and are great contributors to the Indian economy. With that in mind, even StartupIndia and various government initiatives are today supporting startups in these domains with funds, grants and mentorship opportunities. For entrepreneurs having an interest in these sectors, the time is perfect for you to launch your own solution.

Content-based Commerce
Earlier shops used to sell stuff and folks had limited options. The voice of consumer was often not the priority and commerce was governed by underlying economics. But today with internet, growing per capita income and speeding globalisation, consumers have various options. This has brought forth a very important frontier – community-based commerce.

Today a lot of brands have their own fan communities, where they take feedback and incorporate them into actual product launches. The commerce is thus changing, going from solo to social, option-lessness to variety and price to content. Let’s build for “Bharat”

Rajeev Tamhankar is Founder, TBS Planet Comics, Ex-IITR, Flipkart, Xiaomi You can write to him on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp