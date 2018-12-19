Home Opinions

Beauty lessons learnt in college

For starters, be kind to your skin. Cleanse your face every night. Or at least, try your extra hardest.

Published: 19th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : You learn a lot in college. From your lectures and professors you might learn how to coexist with a roommate who in all probability has an addiction problem and might not be your ‘Most Favourite Person Ever’. You might learn that the career you always thought you wanted isn’t really for you. You might also learn how to do adult things on your own — like laundry, paying bills and how to drink your weight in substandard liquor. College for me also came with some very important beauty lessons that I carry close to my heart even three years after I graduated. 

For starters, be kind to your skin. Cleanse your face every night. Or at least, try your extra hardest. Keep a stash of handy face wipes (alcohol-free!) near your bed for those nights when you’re too exhausted or wasted to even consider soap and water. You’ll thank me in the morning and then again a few weeks later when you don’t get a new zit. If your skin is super stressed out, don’t do 101 things at a time to fix it. Don’t over-medicate, over-exfoliate, over-anything, don’t dehydrate your face by trying to dry out the zits. It’ll settle down, I promise. 

No amount of hair colour is ever going to convince a boy of anything. If he didn’t want you with 
ombre-dyed beach waves, he isn’t going to want you with an all-black bob. The boys are more interested in kissing you and fooling around than the one piece of hair you forgot to straighten out. They’re going to think you’re pretty whether you’re wearing eyeliner or not. Or at least the good ones will. 

Embrace and enhance your natural hair texture — you can’t change it and chances are that 
someone out there is super jealous of it. The grass is greener where you water it, and trust me when I say that you’ll pay for the excessive heat and styling products that you subject yourself to later on in life. 

Feel confident enough in your skin to go without makeup. You’ll always be more critical of yourself than 
anyone else, and you’ll also find that it’s liberating to see that your friends will still (usually) treat you the same even when you’re not made up. But most importantly, I learnt that nobody around you notices the little things. (Though they always notice liptick on your teeth — get a handle on that.) There’s so much beauty everywhere, and ever so often; remind yourself of that and appreciate it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp