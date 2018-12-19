Home Opinions

Learn to appreciate the choices made by children

In college, I had a brief and mildly disastrous brush with Group Western Dance and Group Western Singing, during Fresher’s week.

Published: 19th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Do you remember your school Annual Day? Class plays? 
Opportunities to be under the limelight and sing, dance and orate? Were you centrestage belting out dialogues and songs or were you the tree in the corner, a mute witness to the proceedings? 

When I was a child, my school didn’t have much by way of a production but we had chances to sing, dance and give speeches on Republic Day, Independence Day and the school Annual Day. Throughout my primary years, I was not considered a viable option for singing and dancing, except for one group folk dance where I tried to unsuccessfully pass myself off as a young Rajasthani village belle.

In college, I had a brief and mildly disastrous brush with Group Western Dance and Group Western Singing, during Fresher’s week. I realised then that some of us just aren’t meant to dance. Especially wearing all black and trying to remember which leg to lift to the beat of that wondrous hit song of the nineties ‘Be My Lover’ by La Bouche.

But as terrible a dancer as I was and still am, there’s always been a part of me that wishes I had more of a chance on stage. Maybe, just maybe I had hidden talents that were just waiting to be discovered. It’s these feelings of being denied one’s rightful chance that we suppress. And then we grow up and some of us have children of our own. And as any parent willing to admit it knows, the emotions come flooding back and we project them onto our children. When the time comes for them to have a shot at going on stage or playing a sport, some of us decide that we should live vicariously through our children. They can achieve all that we couldn’t. Their success will be ours.

I won’t lie. I’m one of those parents too. When the boys’ school held auditions a few months ago for the annual production, I did my damnedest best to get them to try out for acting part, singing,  and dancing parts. But the boys seemed to know exactly what they wanted to do — things behind the scenes. Things as far removed from centrestage as possible. 

I was disappointed. ‘You’ll regret this’ I warned them. ‘It’s not too late to change your mind’ I coaxed. ‘Don’t you want to see if there’s an actor inside?’ I wheedled. But no. They were quite sure, thank you very much. This is what they wanted. Last weekend, I went to see the performance.

And what a show it was. My boys sat to the side and cheered and clapped as their friends sang and danced and delivered dialogues of mindboggling length with ease. Still, the little voice in my head whispered, this could have been your kids. But later when they pointed out which backdrop they’d helped paint and showed me a short film they’d helped script, I finally got it. They were happy with their decision. There was no regret there. 

Perhaps one of the hardest things for us to learn as parents, is to let our children make their own decisions. And to support their choices, no matter what we think of them. Easier said than done, but the sooner, the better. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp