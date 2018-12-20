Use videos to boost brand presence

Home Opinions

An average person is spending much more time online today than on streets or on reading newspapers and magazines.

An average person is spending much more time online today than on streets or on reading newspapers and magazines. In fact a noticeable share of newspaper and magazine consumption has also shifted. In such a digital era, is it not obvious to use tools to target the users directly where they are? Videos are the answer! Facebook recently also made a header icon separately for videos – that is the kind of prominence FB is giving to videos. Instagram had increased video length limit. In fact most social media websites and content players are betting big on videos.

Social media platforms are even speculated to push video content much higher on timelines of internet consumers. That means the same message will reach much more audience on video format than on text format.  Also more importantly, the audience is mostly at their truer behaviour online.

This is because for most people social media is a very personal place. Unlike on streets where their friends could be judging them on what ads they are watching and what products they are browsing, online (and more importantly social media) is a place where they can browse their personal favourites at their private time. Now, how do you start? 

Pick a topic that aligns to your brand. Best is if it is humour as this kind of content is much more shareable. If your brand is in an industry that doesn’t align with humour you may even share some interesting tips or facts or some DIY educational stuff that your audience might enjoy. An alternate way to produce content is to identify the industry that is close to yours.

For example, a cab company might produce content on traffic or drunk-driving or an e-commerce company can produce interesting content around shopping preferences or window shopping. You may produce a general story that integrates your brand during storytelling as well.  If you feel that even that is not what aligns to your brand, then you might want to partner with some good content producers and coproduce the content.  But as a startup in today’s era, I would certainly recommend you to explore video content. If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

