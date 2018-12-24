Christmas as bad news for religion

Valson Thampu By

The birth of Jesus Christ, and its celebration as Christmas, are two different things. There is no spiritual correspondence between them. Christmas has become an occlusion of, a distraction from, the meaning and implications of the birth of Jesus.

Jesus’ birth is announced to the shepherds of Bethlehem as ‘tidings of great joy for all humankind’, according to the Gospel narrative. The proof that his birth has a universal significance is that it is, in all its details, free from the staple marks of religion. Every religion is parochial, exclusive, and inherently un-universal. Jesus was born in a cattle shed. In the Nativity narrative, the contrast is between ‘inn’ and ‘manger’. There was no place in the inn for Mary in the hour of her pain. In contrast, the cattle shed was hospitable to her distress.

‘Inn’ stands in culture, ‘cat-tle shed’ in nature rather than culture. Today, most depictions of Christmas exclude the cattle shed. The manger is retained. But the manger is portrayed as an ornament of culture. An impression is created that it is a privilege to be laid in a manger! But pardon me, manger is a trough for cattle feed.

It is for good reason that the Christmas event is free from the trappings of religion. Jesus came to set the captives free. Underlying the Christmas event is the universal truth that organised religion is not a liberating, but an enslaving agency. The Christmas event highlights, therefore, a tension between the mission of Jesus and the agenda of the religious establishment. None else upset Jesus as the custodians of established religion did—the spiritually blind, humanly callous, ethically dubious priestly class—whom he denounced as ‘whited sepulchres’ with hypocrisy as their hallmark.

Socrates provides an insight into hypocrisy. That Athenian sage, judicially murdered as Jesus himself would be centuries later, by the henchmen of religion in collusion with the state—saw hypocrisy as comical. Hypocrisy, to Socrates, issued from the contradiction between understanding and under-standing. “Understanding and under-standing,” he said “are two different things”.

You believe, you say, for instance, that God is omnipresent and that, as per your calling, you obey God absolutely. But you act as though God stays confined in places of worship under your charge, and he is, hence, at your beck and call. You understand aright. But you do not under-stand, or stand under, what you say you understand. What you do contradicts what you say you believe. This is hypocrisy. Organised religion is beset with hypocrisy because the dynamics of organisation militates against the discipline of spirituality. ‘Organisation’ is driven by the will of man.

The will of man distorts the will of God. The ‘tidings of great joy for humankind’ in the Christmas event pertains to the reality and feasibility of new beginnings, which is what human beings need universally. The Christmas event is riddled with the new and the non-stereotypical. Every detail of it differs from established notions of how it should have happened. Herod, the Jewish king, to take just one example, was bamboozled. How can, he wondered, ‘he who is born to be the King of the Jews be born in a cattle shed’? Aren’t kings born in palaces?

The answer is ‘no’, if the one born is the king of new beginnings. No new beginning is possible within the iron-frames of establishments. The establishment has been, in every age, a demesne of hidebound mediocrity, of which hypocrisy is the spiritual variant. Scope for new beginnings abound, but they exist outside the ruts of conformity. When a spiritual ferment is fitted into the Procrustean bed of ‘established religion’, it becomes a labyrinth of ruts, landmarked by stereotypes that exclude freedom of thought. What the religious establishment does to the harbingers of new beginnings is illustrated by what was done to Jesus. Tried. Found to be innocent. Crucified. The pattern holds good for all religious establishments, irrespective of their differing identity-markers.

Established religion, as it has come to be, is bad news for all humankind, especially for Christians. It is not only in the Dark Ages that the Church suppressed freedom of conscience and targeted people of spiritual integrity and intellectual promise. The Spanish Inquisition, which exterminated over sixty thousand men and women of good conscience—the pride of Europe—is not dead yet. It has only become subtle and ensconced itself in the soul, rather than the muscle, of the Church.

Jesus remains a chronic headache for the Church. It cannot do without him. Nor can it do with him. I am yet to find a single teaching of Jesus Christ the Church adheres to in spirit and in truth, unmindful of the cost. The alternative to such committed adherence to his teachings is celebrating the landmarks of his life—birth, death and resurrection. But celebrations of sanitised superficiality are a de facto rejection of what Jesus taught, lived and died for.

If Jesus were to come again and see for himself what Christmas has been turned into, he could well wield the whip, as he did in the temple of Jerusalem, and drive out the liveried hypocrites who degrade the ‘house of God’ into ‘a den of thieves’. This, by the way, was Jesus’ description of the Jerusalem temple, the supreme pride of the Jewish religious establishment. Jesus is an alien to Christmas. And that is bad news for all humankind.

