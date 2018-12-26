Please keep these three promises

SAUMYA R CHAWLA By

Yes, yes, Merry Christmas and I hope you guys have a fabulous year ahead but I have a bone to pick. Does anyone actually WANT to start their new year with daunting tasks — like learning a new language, hitting the gym every day (ew) and cutting cheese out of their diet? All these things are quite off-brand for me, so I really wouldn’t know. Hear ye, hear ye! Now is also the season for vague, ostentatious life mantras that pop up on all of our Instagram timelines… I’m talking about you, Miss-Live-Life-To-The-Fullest! Besides, maybe I don’t WANT to stop replacing my wine and carrot cake diet with actual meals, okay?! Let me live, thank you very much.

In hindsight, it is also quite possible that I’ve probably just never been one to start the year on a note of disappointment; on realising that I couldn’t even make it to Day Three of New-Year-New-Me. So I have a few fun (and ridiculously easy) new year resolutions for you to make, which won’t make you feel like a giant ball of a useless lump in the days to come.

Find a signature scent that makes you feel like you’re breathing to smell rather than breathing to stay alive. It’s a lot like finding true love… like sleeping in your boyfriend’s old T-shirt, like tasting a lemon tart for the very first time. Though if you’re anything like me; you’d want to smell good but not so good that people will come and talk to you. You know the kind I’m talking about. The trick here is to take a walk with the fragrance and allow it to settle down. It’s wise not to buy on the basis of the top notes of a perfume when it’s the base notes that will linger.

I know you’re as guilty of this as I am, but please break up with your old makeup. I know parting with a beloved mascara hurts, but don’t hold on to it longer than you should! Makeup products expire heartbreakingly sooner than they should. So toxic. Sort through your stash and throw things out, unless you really want that breakout or infection.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to take chances! Are you up for a promotion? Is your work-crush getting divorced? It’s important to understand that while you risk the chance of getting fired if you gift a piece of jewellery, you also risk the chance of getting friend-zoned if you gift a candle. Both routes come with a laundry-list of potential regrets — but if not now, then never right? (PS: Don’t quote me on this.) Go for it, carpe diem and all that! You know what to do…understand that lipstick makes most situations better, don’t forget to hydrate, and be your own sunshine. I hope you get the new year wish fulfilled.

SAUMYA R CHAWLA

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas