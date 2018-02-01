Now that they have not been able to win a Test series in South Africa again, India will at least try and erase another long-standing record of not winning a limited-overs series there. The closest they came to clinching one was in 2010-11 when they lost 2-3. Their other two victories came in their seven-match inaugural series in 1992-93.

India should take heart from the Wanderers win when they walk onto the Kingsmead ground in Durban. If they had lost 0-3, South Africa would have had a good chance of dethroning India from the top spot in Tests by winning two against Australia. Now India, the No 2 ODI team, will look to wrest the top spot from South Africa, which will need a 4-2 series win.

Apart from rectifying their record in South Africa, India will be keen on finalising their squad for the World Cup by the time they tour England. By then, they would have played a fair bit in shorter formats in Sri Lanka, Ireland and England, besides the IPL.

It would be interesting to see whether Rahul Dravid recommends any youngster from the U-19 stable, just as he had done with India A. India easily look the best side in the U-19 World Cup, but it is unlikely that any of the members will be rushed in at such a short notice.

The ODI team is quite settled with the bench strength being tried out. Their rotation policy worked at home, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel pushing the senior pros out of the squad. It is to be seen whether they will have another look at R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The beauty of the present squad is that it has specialists in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, who can also contribute with the bat. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav can on their day bowl full ten overs and also provide crucial breakthroughs.

In the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer has looked good after replacing Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka. Dinesh Karthik is another player who may want to cement his place for the World Cup as the second wicketkeeper-batsman. Kohli will be happy to be reuniting with mentor MS Dhoni, whose advice he had missed during the Tests, particularly when it came to DRS. Karthik, coming in as a substitute for the injured Parthiv Patel on the last day of the third Test, got it right on a couple of occasions.

Kohli will, however, be missing his Royal Challengers Bangalore pal AB de Villiers. That, though, should worry South Africa as he is not likely to return till at least till the fourth ODI, weakening his side considerably. Wanderers should give Kohli confidence to push ahead with challenging decisions, both on and off the field.

He was questioned for going in with four pacers plus Pandya, dropping Ashwin in the process. He received flak for batting first on a dicey pitch. Not many gave him a chance to do much both times. On both counts, he was proved right and the Test was won.

