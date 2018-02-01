A Japanese woman in her 60s recently sued the government over her forced sterilisation as a

teenager under a now-defunct eugenics law.

Law to ‘prevent birth of inferior descendants’

Introduced in 1948, the eugenic protection law authorised the sterilisation, with or without consent, of people with mental disabilities and illnesses, along with those with hereditary disorders, “to prevent birth of inferior descendants … and to protect life and health of mother”, according to Guardian

The woman was 15 when the government forced her to undergo a sterilisation procedure in 1972 after she was diagnosed with a mental disability, local media reported. She is seeking $1,00,000 in damages, saying the state failed to offer relief measures while violating her human rights under the law which remained in force until 1996, according to AFP

Forcible abortions

Some 16,000 people were forcibly sterilised under the notorious eugenics law, according to the Japanese bar association. Children as young as nine were forced to undergo the procedure. Under Japan’s eugenics law, some leprosy patients were also forced into abortions because of policies that forbade them from having children

In 2001, a court ruled that the policy of segregating leprosy disease patients was unconstitutional and should have been discontinued after effective multi-drug therapies were made widely available by the end of the 1950s, the Guardian adds

Similar laws in Germany and Sweden too

In 2016, the UN committee on the elimination of discrimination against women recommended Japan adopt “specific measures aimed at providing all victims of forced sterilisations with assistance to access legal remedies and provide them with compensation and rehabilitative services”. Germany and Sweden had similar eugenics laws and governments there have apologised and paid compensation to the victims