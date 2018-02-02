Budgets haven’t really changed over the decades. An analysis of budgets since 1999 shows that the proportions of allocation to most heads just do not change, as GDP growth and hence tax revenues usually stay nearer where they have been before. Discretionary revenue expenditure can only go up when GDP growth really perks up, as we saw during 2009-2012.

From then it has been downhill in terms of growth. Against this backdrop, how are Modi and Jaitley faring? I must say quite heroically. They are distracting us with promises and hoping to stave off the inevitable—popular discontent. Take for instance the much-hyped National Health Protection Scheme to give 500 million people, or 100 million families, medical cover up to Rs 5 lakh. But what is the outlay for this? It is a measly Rs 30,000 crore, which translates into a premium of about Rs 3,000 per beneficiary family, whereas the prevailing premiums are at about Rs 4,400 a year.

Even here the government is being disingenuous. If this were in addition to the Rs 1.38 lakh crore allocated to health—it was Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the previous year—there would have been some little cause to cheer. No, instead it comes from the health budget, which in effect means that less money will be spent on public healthcare during the coming fiscal year. So if government hospitals and clinics have few doctors and fewer medicines, take your health insurance to a private nursing home or corporate hospital and see how quickly the medical cover evaporates. In effect this is a direct benefit to private healthcare providers and insurance companies who will get a Rs 30,000 crore windfall.

The standard deduction of Rs 40,000 on transport and medical allowances for salaried persons is a similar sleight of hand. The outlay for this is Rs 8,000 crore. But the education cess has been increased by 1 per cent, which means an outgo of Rs 11,000 crore. So who is out of pocket by Rs 3,000 crore?

The Centre has announced that it will fund 8 crore new stoves and cylinders on getting a gas connection. This is an existing scheme. But reports from gas agency dealers in several parts of the country, especially those in rural areas, have reported that an extremely low number of Ujjwala beneficiaries are returning for refills of cylinders. Thus, the number of LPG connections may be rising rapidly, but LPG usage is not.

The catch is that below-poverty-line families who subsist on less than Rs 32 a day in rural areas and Rs 47 a day in urban areas are simply too poor to afford the market rate of LPG.

There was much expectation of an agriculture-oriented budget. But nothing has been announced to suggest that. Institutional credit to agriculture has been raised to Rs 11 lakh crore from Rs 10 lakh crore last year.

The finance minister spoke about “revitalising infrastructure and systems in education by 2022.

Technology will be the biggest driver in improving quality of education. To increase digital intensity in education, it will move infrastructure from blackboard to digital board. By 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent ST population will have Eklavya schools at par with Navodaya Vidyalayas.” Fine, but show me the money. The finance minister is clearly a man for the big picture who doesn’t get into such specifics.

Am I unhappy about the Budget? Why should I be? The limit for senior citizens for investment in interest-bearing LIC schemes has been doubled from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. But as Claude Pepper said: “At my age I don’t even buy green bananas!”

Mohan Guruswamy

Chairman, Centre for Policy

Alternatives, New Delhi