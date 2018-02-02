The expectations of 2019, are very high across the parties as well as among the analysts. There was a general feeling that the budget will be populist and may shower lots of goodies on the people to attract votes during 2019 elections. Unfortunately, nothing of the sort seems to have happened and the budget got into sectors that are responsible for pulling down growth rates after demonetisation.

The ghost of demonetisation and GST is still there. The emphasis in this budget was initially on rebuilding the agricultural sector and doubling the farmer’s income, a pet project of the Prime Minister. The allocation for schemes in the agriculture sector form the initial part of his budget speech. The emphasis on the agriculture however, has been on horticulture, fisheries, APMC reforms, irrigation and institutional credit. These were among the routine schemes that we have heard about in every budget, but the only new thing that the FM announced was the Farmer Producers Organisation.

The budget concentrated on agriculture on one side and MSMEs on the other. The budget did not change anything in the direct taxes regime but introduced excise and Customs duties for certain commodities. The No Change situation in the tax regime could have impacted the total revenue badly, but this was avoided by raising about `80,000 crores through disinvestment. I think the expectations from this budget are not totally belied, but one must look at the implementation.(The writer is Director, Bengaluru, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics and Visiting Professor at ISEC)