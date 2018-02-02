With sights firmly set on achieving an 8 per cent plus growth rate, the Union Budget 2018-19 has set infrastructure, rural development and employment generation besides social welfare on top of its agenda

H24.42 lakh crore

Is the total estimated expenditure for FY18-19, which is a 10.1 per cent increase over the previous year’s J22 lakh crore (revised estimate). As a percentage of GDP, total expenditure is at 13.2 per cent, lower than FY10, when it was an all-time high of 15.8 per cent to GDP. By FY20, expenditure to GDP is likely to taper further to 12.7 per cent

Income and expenditure

Of the J24.42 lakh crore, tax and non-tax revenue is pegged at J17.25 lakh crore, up for J15.515 lakh crore in FY18. The remaining J6.24 lakh crore will be the government’s borrowing for next fiscal, which translates to a fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of the GDP. For the current financial year, fiscal deficit target is 30 bps higher than the original target of 3.2 per cent

Gross tax revenue will increase by 16.7 per cent and as a percentage of GDP, it will grow to 12.1 from 11.6 per cent. Direct taxes are set to increase by 14.4 per cent. But non-tax revenue will grow at 3.9 per cent

H3 lakh crore

Is earmarked as capital expenditure for FY19, constituting 12.3 per cent of the total expenditure. In the medium term, its share is likely to grow moderately to 12.9 per cent by FY21. During the current fiscal, however, capex fell by 4.5 per cent over FY17 actuals, while revenue expenditure increased by 14.8 per cent. The government reasoned that revenue expenses like salaries and interest payments are as important

as capex