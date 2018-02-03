The sole survivor of the jihadist team that wrought carnage in Paris in November 2015 goes on trial in Belgium on Monday over the shootout. Salah Abdeslam is suspected of playing a key role in the November 13 attacks when Islamic State jihadists killed 130 people

‘Intelligence of an empty ashtray’

Molenbeek, a predominantly immigrant neighbourhood of Brussels which is a hotbed of Islamic extremism, is where he lived until his capture. Abdeslam was known as a pot-smoking petty criminal whose former lawyer described him as having “the intelligence of an empty ashtray”

Faulty suicide belt saves him

A 28-year-old French citizen of Moroccan origin, he rented cars and the hideouts used by the attackers and is believed to have also helped several jihadists get into Europe via the migrant trail. On the night of the Paris massacre, he was equipped with a suicide belt. But unlike his brother, he did not activate his device which was found in a rubbish bin several days after the massacre

After four months on the run, Europe’s most wanted man was caught in Brussels’ Molenbeek neighbourhood, telling investigators he had planned to blow himself up outside the Stade de France but changed his mind. But French radio this week quoted him as saying in a message found on a computer that the suicide belt was, in fact, faulty

‘Not ashamed of who I am’

Abdeslam has also been linked to the jihadists behind the Brussels airport and metro bombings in March 2016, which took place just four days after his arrest. Abdeslam is now being held in solitary confinement. Although he has refused to answer questions during five interrogations by investigating magistrates, he has responded to a woman who wrote to him in prison. “I’m not ashamed of who I am,” he reportedly told her