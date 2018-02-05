There is nothing holy about the yatra season in Karnataka. That’s the time when political leaders — the kind nursing chief ministerial ambitions especially — tour the state, going to places they otherwise ignored and meeting people who otherwise remain forgotten. That the season precedes an election is no coincidence, and mostly comes once in five years is no less significant.

One such yatra season has just come to an end, not too soon given that the assembly elections are expected early May. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 30-day Nava Karnataka Yatra concluded early January, BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa completed his three-month-long Parivartana Yatra with a grand rally in Bengaluru addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

These yatras by the two main contenders for the chief minister’s chair were not the only ones that the people of Karnataka had to contend with — state Congress unit chief G Parameshwara, a worthy rival for Siddaramaiah within the party, had started a campaign tour along with other party leaders and JD(S) leader

H D Kumaraswamy launched his Karnataka Vikasa Yatra in November. But, both Parameshwara and Kumaraswamy couldn’t keep their respective yatras moving for long enough to make an impact.

Though the yatras have ended, the fight has only begun. While a recent opinion poll gave the Congress a clear edge, the coming electoral battle is expected to be closer, and a lot will depend on how well the rival camps can manage the many rifts within and put up a show of unity. Easier said than done.

Consider the situation in the Congress.

Though it has been made clear the elections will be contested under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, there’s no certainty that he will be CM again in case the party wins. The central leadership no doubt understands Siddaramaiah is their best bet, but won’t name him the CM candidate, for the fear of putting off leaders like Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjuna Kharge and several others. The party’s only chance of making them all work together for a Congress win is by letting them keep alive their hopes of making it to the CM’s chair.

Ever since he joined the Congress in 2006, after leaving the JD(S), Siddaramaiah has managed to gradually strengthen his position within the party, making himself almost indispensable. He may be the strongest Congress leader in Karnataka at present, but his first-among-equals position may change quickly depending on the political situation post elections.

A scenario where no party emerges a winner will throw up all kinds of possibilities. That’s the kind of outcome his rivals within the party will want to take advantage of.

The story is not much different in the BJP, except that the party has already named B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. Again, that doesn’t mean his claim to the throne will go uncontested.

As it is with the Congress, the BJP in Karnataka is a collection of many camps, mostly at loggerheads with each other. A strong and decisive central leadership and a collective desire to win back power are what keeping the rifts under check.

While Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda (both Union ministers) and Jagadish Shettar are contenders for chief ministership in their own right, there are also the likes of R Ashoka, C T Ravi and Shobha Karandlaje, who may also fit the bill given the party’s newfound fondness for fresh faces. Then there is K S Eshwarappa — by no means a contender for the top job but has the ability to queer the pitch for Yeddyurappa, as he has done time and again.

The coming assembly elections will be a fight between a divided Congress and an equally divided BJP, with a weakened JD(S) providing the subplot. Why should people choose between the two? Because, they have no other choice. The JD(S) will win a few seats and, if lucky, will end up being the kingmaker after elections, but it will never be the first choice for a majority of voters.

What is important here is while the BJP, with the able supervision of a certain person called Amit Shah, is capable of making sure the divisions don’t come to the fore at least till the voting is over, it’s quite possible that the various Congress camps may play out their rifts in the run-up to and during the elections.

Siddaramaiah may still have an edge, given his track record and the proven ability to consistently outmanoeuvre his rivals. The party’s impressive show in the recent byelections in Rajasthan does give him hope. But, it’s his own party that he has to be wary of. Already there are signs that the BJP and the JD(S) may covertly gang up in his home turf of Mysuru to make his job of winning his own assembly seat difficult. With a little help from his rivals within the party, that job will become impossible. Will he then fight for himself or the party where he is still considered an outsider? It will be interesting to see.

Kiran Prakash

Resident Editor, Karnataka

Email: kiranprakash@newindianexpress.com