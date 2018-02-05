Iranian women have been removing their headscarves in public to protests the country’s strict Islamic code. About 40 years ago, more than 100,000 women in Iran took to the streets for the same reason

After the Islamic revolution

On 8 March 1979, more than 100,000 people—men and women—gathered on the streets to protest the hijab law which was brought in after the Islamic revolution. One of the most defining photographs from the protests was taken by Iranian photographer Hengameh Golestan

‘Let men too wear headscarves’

This picture was taken at the beginning of the demonstration, Golestan was quoted as saying by The Guardian. She said that the women felt joyful and powerful. “People were so happy—I remember a group of nurses stopping some men in a car and telling them: ‘We want equality, so put on some scarves, too!’ Everyone laughed.”

Although Golestan wanted to join the demonstrations as a protester, she realised that she had to document the event. “I was ducking in and out of the crowd, constantly taking photos. I took about 20 rolls of film ... I knew I had witnessed something historic. I was so proud of all the women. I wanted to show the best of us”