Every morning at 8 am sharp, I open the doors to a beautiful young lady. She is tall, has an angular face, and her curly black hair always seem to caress the sides of her cheeks. She is Chandrika, my house help.

She quietly goes about the chores of my house, with a no-nonsense attitude. I can say she is very professional with respect to her job. My favourite part is when at the end of it all, everyday, religiously, she fills me in with what’s happening in her world. I love these small chit-chats; it gives me a glimpse into her life, at a personal level, as another human being, and more importantly as another woman.

Over one such cherished moment, she opened her heart to me. She is a single parent, raising a 10-year-old boy, with a dream of sending him to an English-medium school. A few years ago, her husband left her for another woman—her best friend.

A little hesitant, I asked her, “Does it hurt, your husband and your best friend together?” In my head, I was already sounding stupid for asking a silly question with an obvious answer, just like the news reporters who ask victims after a tragedy: “How does it feel to lose your house in the earthquake?” But her answer was something unexpected. She said with a smirk on her face, “This is the happiest I have ever been.” Such nonchalance.

“I was married at the age of 14. I hated it. I didn’t know anything, and he was such a jerk. He did nothing but whiled away his time sleeping. I used to work, and he would spend. There was no freedom, no choice. In fact, even he was not happy in the relationship, we both felt trapped.”

“The only grudge I have towards him is that one fine day he just vanished, leaving me and our son alone, no explanations, nothing. If he had told me, I would have let him go …”

“And will you marry again?” I asked.

“Aiyyo, I am not that crazy.”

With not a single twitch of a muscle and no hint of shame whatsoever in her voice, she asked me pointedly, “Why should I forsake my freedom for a man?”

The moment is forever etched in my memories. Her response that day shocked me because I wasn’t expecting her to be happy with her status in society as ‘the-wife-whose-husband-left-her-for-another-woman’. I also learnt a valuable life lesson. Our happiness is not dependent on the existence or non-existence of another person. And definitely not on societal norms.

Mukta K Gupta

