Doctor Subbu was not a medical practitioner; he was our barber. Nobody knows how he was awarded the appendage ‘doctor’. He was ‘doctor’ for children and Subbu for elders. He showed unimaginable courage at the time when cholera claimed many lives. At night, when the frightened people stayed put at home, Subbu could drag two dead bodies at a time to the graveyard. With another daredevil, Subbu, in pitch darkness, exhumed a body from a grave five miles away, cut off the head and brought it home for some black magic. We children listened to the stories with our mouths agape, when the best raconteur told them with apt dose of exaggeration.

Subbu used to come to our house to cut our hair. During Xmas season, a group would visit Christian houses and sing praising the Lord. Not exactly carols. Our insistence to sing a particular song daily would be mostly rejected. A helpless Subbu in the group would blink.

When children called him ‘doctor’, he would exude a dazzling display of delight. When he danced, the sway of his hip would match today’s cinematic hip-thrust. Subbu’s colloquial language would induce fits of mirth and endless streams of chuckles. He used coarse slang and filthy words with elders. In the presence of children he was a gentleman. Subbu was fond of beverages, toddy daily and alcohol during special occasions. He took bath in toddy two times; one on the eve of the prohibition enforcement and the other when they lifted prohibition.

For any burial, Subbu was a must. With his dexterous hands, he would make the grave with mud painstakingly. At the end, he would stand at a distance and view the grave and leave only if he was satisfied. Then Subbu became old. Supported by his five sons, he was financially comfortable. Yet he would demand money from loose-fisted people working far off. It was for the local brew. Subbu nursed no inhibitions about his inebriation. We were only happy to part with a few bucks.

During vacation, I went home and heard that Subbu had passed away at the age of 83. With a heavy heart, I went to his family graveyard. The man who was always in the company of others was ‘sleeping’ alone under a shaded tree, four feet beneath the ground. I stood motionless reminiscing about his pranks. I shuffled, moved a few steps back and examined the grave. Somebody had made it with mud. But the ‘Subbu perfection’ was missing as alas, it was not made by Subbu.

Dr John Paulus

Email: tjohnpaulus@yahoo.com