Speed up your digestion with these natural laxatives, which promise relief without any side-effects:

High fibre rich food

Raw fruits and vegetables, beans, nuts and legumes provide a bulk to your stools which helps in easy bowel movement.

Example: Sweet Potato, Apple, Pear, Berries and Avocado.

Warm Liquids

Consuming warm liquids first thing in the morning after waking up tends to stimulate digestion and helps in smoother bowel movement. Fluids help in pushing the fibre or stool out of the body.

Probiotic & Prebiotic

Probiotics have bacteria which keep the gut healthy and prebiotics are soluble fibre, which act as food for the good bacteria. Fermented foods like curd provide probiotics to improve of bowel movements. Prebiotics like fructooligosaccharides and insulin are found in fibre-rich fruits and vegetables.

Prunes

This dry fruit has a natural laxative effect. They are high in insoluble fibre and this acts as food for good bacteria in our intestine. Two to five prunes a day can be consumed depending on how your body reacts when you consume it either in the morning or at night before going to bed.

Figs

This dryfruit is filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and is also best known for its laxative properties. Soak 2-3 figs in water overnight and consume it in morning with organic honey to relieve constipation.

Herbal Teas

A natural laxative which helps in easier passage of stools. Green tea, Peppermint tea and Black tea with oney can relieve constipation.

Aloe Vera Juice

This reduces inflammation and improves the frequency of bowel movement.

Take ¼ cup or 100ml twice a day depending on your GI system.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium husk when combined with water or any fluid, swells and produces bulk which stimulates the intestine to contract and helps speed up bowel movement. Children above 12 years can also consume it.

Castor Oil/ Coconut Oil

They act as lubricant laxative by lubricating the colon and smoothening the stool movement and excretion.

One to two tablespoons a day can be consumed in empty stomach or mix it in a glass of milk.

Chia seeds & Flaxseeds

High in protein, they help in absorbing water. Mix 1 tablespoon chia seeds and flaxseed with warm water to help relieve constipation.

Precaution:

Not to consume more than four tablespoons of plain coconut oil a day as it can cause diarrhoea.

Divya Purushotham

Facebooksanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic