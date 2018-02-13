My beauty writer senses are prickling and I simply must find out. Is there a magic trick for getting rid of dark circles? My instincts are leaning towards a big woozy doozy no: probably because every magician I have ever come across (on TV or otherwise) happens to have the worst eye bags and circles. Criss Angel anybody? Dynamo? Houdini?

I, for one, confess, to owning over 12 concealers — both under-eye and for the rest of my face. What I don’t love about complexion and face makeup is that in general, it tends to slowly shift to parts of my face where I didn’t intend for it to be, or gets into my fingernails when I touch my face. Ew!

Anyway, I could bury a man in my dark circles. The puffiness comes and goes, depending on how much I’ve been sleeping/crying, but the shadows remain deeply etched through it all. All I honestly wanted was to wake up, wash my face and chime out of the house like some super-chic yoga girl who doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘eye bags’.

What happened, instead, is that I slowly began to work with the shadows, not against them. Hear me out: I clock in about seven to eight hours of sleep on average, and concealer makes me look awake. Too awake, if you ask me. Awake in a way that makes people want to talk to me in the morning. I want people to look my way and react, “My god, is she ok?” or “Man, she’s seen some bad shit,” or even, “Damn what a sulky bi**h”. Plus, tired-looking girls are oh-so mysterious and dangerous. You see, as long as the end result is that no one bothers me, I’m the real winner here.

Anyway, back to my earlier question about magicians and dark circles. I think they all have these garish shadows because they party all the time, and not really because of their clandestine affairs with the dark arts. Sounds a bit like yours truly, to be honest. If you aren’t quite ready to hop on to the Tired-Beauty wagon as yet, I’ll share my secret with you. God’s gift to the universe: NARS radiant creamy concealer. Use this after applying a corrector (really, red lipstick works wonders too — another one of those divine gifts) and you’re good to go.

I don’t know if there’s any pixie dust in this NARS concealer; or if it’s full of unicorn tears. All I know is that it makes you look so flawless — of course; if that’s the look you’re going for. I’ll stick to looking like a really pretty ghost girl for now, far away from the all the possibilities of human interaction and contact.

Saumya Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas