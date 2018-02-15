Of late, night shifts have become very common and everybody has at least one person in their circle, who works on such shifts.

They wonder what they should eat and how they can sleep better. In addition to this, they might be gaining or losing weight, and after a point, frustration sets in making it difficult to optimise their work hours.

Most people working night shifts will experience problems such as change in appetite, weight loss or weight gain, and high blood pressure to name a few. These problems can be dealt with the help of some simple corrections made in their regular nutritional habits. These include:

● Have small frequent meals during work hours

● Avoid going to bed on an empty stomach

● Try to wake up in time for lunch

● Start your day with a cleansing drink of lime and warm water

● Make it a point to have a meal before you leave home

● Sip water at regular intervals throughout the day

● Limit caffeine intake

● Avoid sugar and sweetened beverages

● Increase protein in diet

● Increase fibre content in diet

● Avoid deep fried/ fatty foods

Divya Purushotham

Facebooksanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic