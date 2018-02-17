Vietnam is one of the few developing countries with impressive achievements in poverty reduction. Diversification of the resource base for local communities, responsive infrastructure development and expanding choices for the poor have been critical in the doi moi reform process (an economic reform and poverty eradication program). Further choices in public and private sector partnerships provided for sustainable poverty reduction and human development. In this context, heritage sites have become demonstration projects where local community engagement has informed sustainable development. Hoi An Ancient Town in Central Vietnam is an impressive example. The surrounding district was once known as Amaravathi, heartland of the Cham civilisation, adjacent to the capital Simhapura.

Hoi An has more than eleven hundred architectural remains representing ten architectural forms. These are residential houses, places of worship for family ancestors, village communal houses, pagodas, temples, tombs, bridges, water wells, markets and assembly halls. The foundations of Hoi An built environment go back to the late sixteenth century. However, the present architectural remains are mainly from the nineteenth century. There is evidence of the economic and cultural exchanges between Hoi An and China, Japan, India and several European countries. The residents of Hoi An, generation after generation have been living and working in the same houses. In the Ancient Town, a large number of heritage objects are kept; traditional crafts are maintained; and heritage dishes, habits, customs, and festivities are fostered. Hoi An is a World Heritage site as the most intact port town of the 19th century in Asia.

To promote responsible conservation and tourism development of Hoi An, the municipal government divided the town area into two zones. Zone I or Intact Protection Zone covers the heritage in the Ancient Town and the associated areas, which must be protected with authenticity and integrity. Zone II or Ecological Environment and Landscape Protection Zone is the area surrounding Zone I, where structures can be built that contribute to the promotion of the heritage values provided that these structures do not affect the architecture, natural scenery and ecological environment of the Ancient Town. Zone II is further divided into Zone II-A and Zone II-B, each with its own set of detailed regulations pertaining to physical interventions of constructions and new developments.

Four key challenges were identified by the local authorities: conserving the authenticity and integrity of the Ancient Town; meeting the needs of the present residents who live in the heritage buildings; promoting and safeguarding the heritage values in tourism development; and improving the income and the standard of living of the people without compromising the heritage values.

The Home Owners Association, Women’s Union and Youth Union provide the civil society participation in drafting action plans. A system of tax concessions among commercial street businesses was introduced to deal with disparities in wealth generation from the rapid growth of tourism. A total preparedness and response mechanism was introduced to address environmental degradation and disaster preparedness. Strategic stakeholder partnership of the local people became central to locating heritage in sustainable development.

The municipal government issued regulations on business, advertisement, and environmental hygiene. Project investment has been managed in three categories. Architectural structures: classifying the historic buildings into different categories according to proprietary forms, historical and cultural values, conservation levels; using the classification as a basis to apply effective conservation and restoration methods. Infrastructure development: Restoring and upgrading the systems of water supply and drainage, electricity, transportation; preventing environmental pollution and preserving natural landscapes. Capacity building: Training for heritage management staff and artisans from craft villages; conducting archaeological surveys for restoring and preserving heritage assets. Developments are regularly monitored; inspections are carried out; and stakeholder community participation is ensured.

Sustainable heritage development is driving relationship building with local communities. It has four elements: promoting a shared understanding of heritage conservation and sustainable development through projects; bringing together local communities and villages to take ownership of heritage conservation; diversifying visitor experiences through interpretive activities; and integrating conservation in economic development and responsible tourism. What has become critical is building the sense of ownership among local community groups through projects that demonstrate direct community benefits.

Valuable lessons could be learnt as we transform heritage management in Andhra Pradesh from the project driven approach to conservation and interpretation in Hoi An. To effectively manage, conserve, and promote a heritage site, it’s essential to have comprehensive and long-term strategies based on conservation principles and community interests and benefits through strategic stakeholder cooperation, including governments, scientists and researchers; and the heritage house owners, business operators, and other local people.

The following statistics speak for themselves. Source is Hoi An Trade and Tourism Department. Total population of Hoi An district is only 82,000. It is obvious that benefits are shared across the country and its larger population.

Table 1. Growth in visitation at Hoi An

Category of visitors 2005 2010 2015 2020 Domestic 350275 615496 1 138 915

2 128 232 International 342 859 736 648 1 377 377 2 469 134 Total visitors 693 134 1 352 144 2 516 292 4 597 366

Table 2. Overnight stays or bed nights in Hoi An

Category of visitors 2005 2010 2015 2020 Domestic 57 820 128 800 271 700 545 000 International 289 082 568 800 1 071 300 1 929 000 Total lodgers 346 902 697 600 1 343 000 2 474 000

Table 3. Accommodation unit/room forecasts in Hoi An

Accommodation 2005 2010 2015 2020 Standard rooms 2 703 4 744 10 336 19 832 Non-standard rooms 30 32 35 35 Total 2 733 4 776 10 671 19 867

Table 4. Labour forecasts for Hoi An tourism to 2020 (unit: person)

Category of labour 2010 2015 2020 Direct labour in tourism 5 056 11 459 26 772 Indirect labour in services 11 122 25 210 53 544 Total 16 178 36 669 80 316

Table 5. Income forecasts from Hoi An tourism to 2020 (US$ million)

Category of turnover 2010 2015 2020 Domestic visitors 25.99 85.51 190.75 International visitors 134.41 1071.3 2314.8 Total turnover 160.40 1156.81 2505.55

Table 6. GDP norm and investment capital forecast for Hoi An tourism (US$ million)

GDP 2010 2015 2020 Total GDP increasing values of Hoi An tourism 195.5 596.7 895.1 Total GDP of Hoi An tourism and trade 104.26 358.793,5 613.143 GDP rate of tourism and trade compared with Hoi An town’s GDP 53.33 60.13 68.5 Total capital investment demands for tourism 312.8 1076.4 1962.048

In 2008, Hoi An was chosen as one of the 110 historic destinations in the world by National Geographic magazine. Hoi An is part of the cultural route along with My Son and its Saivite temples, and Hue World Heritage sites. The focus on the livelihood of the primary stakeholder communities using heritage as a powerful tool for articulating their unique sense of place and identity has become the lifeline for the sustainable development and growth of Hoi An and the region.