Who wouldn’t like a bite of pakoda? Why just a bite? Does one mind a plateful, especially when it is raining outside and you are feeling cold inside? What more can you wish except piping hot tea accompanied by hot pakodas, if possible, with mint and coriander chutney? We heard khichdi was about to be declared as a national food and the government planned to promote it abroad. I can vouch for its success having tasted a different version, pongal. By the way, why are we talking about pakodas? The answer is, why not? The humble pakoda has reached Parliament, is discussed across the country and the media was abuzz with comments about the snack.

How can we forget the cute picture of Rahul Gandhi sitting in front of a platter of pakodas in Karnataka, relishing them and winking at the camera? Does it carry a message? The source of this hullabaloo is an off-the-cuff statement by the prime minister in the context of unemployment and disbursal of loans. He said selling pakodas too is a job. People started reacting. Things spread far and wide and elicited diverse reactions from people. If all that one can do is sell pakodas at the end of the day, why go for higher studies, was the chorus. Surely, the statement was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

Many a satire appeared saying the future of the country depended on pakodas, there is a worldwide market and our poverty will soon be gone. Well, fun apart, there are indeed success stories of pakoda vendors. I am sure many of us would have some pleasant memories of enjoying pakodas at a particular spot on a particular occasion in the company of a particular person. Well, we can dream. There is no harm in dreaming. Indeed, pakoda is one snack that appeals to most people. It is a kind of unity in diversity that is India.

One variety of pakoda, let us call it a dry pakoda for lack of an exciting name, can be sold in packets. If a little more research goes into its preparation, this can be packed, distributed and marketed the same way as Lay’s, Kurkure and other crispies. This is not something to laugh at, friends. Let us accept that there are more poor people than rich people. There are more common people than aristocrats. So let the rich go for pizzas, hamburgers, club sandwiches while, we, the commoners, make hay while pakodas fry.

