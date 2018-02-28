With the benefit of hindsight, its clear that the Bangalore Metro ought to have been ‘buried’ till the Outer Ring Road. Yes, it would have been expensive in the short term, but it would have allowed us multiple over ground options and station interlinkages that would have made it hugely beneficial over the long-term.

To do the right thing by future generations and invest in decisions that take time to fructify needs visionary leaders. Kengal Hanumanthaiya was criticized severely when he embarked on the Vidhana Soudha. It was considered too expensive at ` 1.84 crores in the 50’s – today it costs well over that amount to maintain it annually. One can guess that Hyder Ali’s accountant told him the Treasury cannot afford the mango orchard, Lalbagh. He nevertheless went ahead, to our utter delight today.

It’s often asked how China gets its infrastructure act executed on scale, while we offer reasons of democracy and more to say why it’s not possible here. In India, when one gets elected, the ruling group effectively get ‘fishing rights’ to a pond. Normally in marketing terms when your market is limited, you think in terms of expanding it to a lake or a river so that even a smaller share of a larger market makes it economically beneficial. The Chinese get it and do it well because as the place develops into a river, the Communist party is in control of the larger eco-system. In our set up, the myopic thinking is that given the anti-incumbency mood where most existing governments get voted out, any move to make the pond a river will end up benefitting the opposition.

Hence, we prefer to fish in our limited pond where we have won fishing rights post an election victory. Consequently, long-term development decisions are often not taken and it’s all about short term gratification resulting in a pond that ends up resembling Bellandur lake! Proportional representation where everyone gets a piece of the cake depending on their vote share might get our leaders to think in terms of expanding the pond significantly.

It’s election time and our votes should be accompanied with large doses of Vitamin V (‘Vision’) for our leaders. There is an excessive desire for Vitamin ‘M’, but its ‘V’ that could make the difference for future generations as earlier far sighted leaders have shown.

V. Ravichandar

@ravichandar

Author, an urban expert,who calls himself the Patron Saint of Lost Causes