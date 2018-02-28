Warships, militia threats and multi-billion dollar deals: the scramble for gas in the Eastern Mediterranean is fuelling hope and tensions across a volatile region

Peace and energy

Off the divided island of Cyprus on Friday, Turkish warships forced back an Italian drillship after a two-week standoff that has stirred up a decades-long row. February appeared to bring good news for the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus. Italy’s Eni and France’s Total announced they had hit major gas deposits off the southern coast

Ankara refuses to budge

As an Eni drillship sailed to explore a contentious area it was blocked by Turkish warships who said they were conducting manoeuvres. After a costly two-week standoff, Ankara’s forces refused to budge—and when the Italian vessel tried to break the blockade it was forced to turn back

Cyprus has enlisted the help of the EU. And Egypt, which sits on the region’s biggest gas reserves and has a key agreement with Cyprus that allows development, has also traded angry barbs with Ankara

A bonanza to smooth fraught ties

Further to the east, Israel has been setting the pace ever since it made the first find in the region in 2009. Israel’s authorities have pitched gas as a bonanza that can help smooth fraught ties with its neighbours, according to AFP

At the same time the US is trying to mediate between foes Israel and Lebanon as they spar for control along a disputed maritime border where Beirut is looking to catch up. After years of debilitating political deadlock Lebanon earlier this month signed its first exploration deal with a consortium of Italian, French and Russian firms. The agreement includes a block on the disputed maritime border that Israeli officials insist belongs to the Jewish state