It is amazing to see how people react when you announce any travel plan. Apart from the initial somewhat-surprised reaction, skepticism follows soon. For example when one of my relatives announced a Kashmir trip, a neighbour, an outright pessimist, asked them if they were sufficiently insured as they were leaving behind their teenage children back home. It so happens that some citizens are conservative about travelling outside their region.

The reason may be as innocuous as the barrier of language or the difference in cuisine. The perceived differences in culture and behaviour may hinder a few. A pre-set mind adds to this, as for ages, for people up North, all southerners are Madrasis characterised by quaint features, and for people down South the people up there are to be viewed with suspicion. So the safe bet seems flying out of the country, with one in every other family having a foreign connection.

Now the foreign trip for the common man is something unique. Some even take pride in announcing their foreign jaunt in the newspapers. More often than not a request to carry a parcel for their near and dear is put forth by many, which cannot be turned down. The facts about stringent checks at immigration counters have to be diligently and convincingly explained so as to not bruise the feelings of the eager person who has come along with a bottle of homemade ghee or pickle for you to carry. Once, a friend, who volunteers to carry parcels for a friend or relative, said she had been made to unwittingly carry a dairy product, and how she was in jitters—torn between the loyalty to her relative and the stringent rules!

Another friend had narrated how she had lovingly packed many goodies for her daughter, who was recovering from a serious road accident, to be sent through the daughter’s friend, proceeding abroad from a different city. She had couriered the package which contained smaller packages inside, along with a letter expressing tons of gratitude, and a request to carry at least a few, if not all, and had kept a pack of goodies for the recipient. She narrated how shocked she was when the friend’s mother had ruthlessly sent back the entire package since the weight was more than the daughter’s friend could carry. Even more surprisingly the package of sweets meant for her had been retained! As more and more families stay apart separated by global distances, carrying a small parcel for a friend or relative overseas is nothing less than a holy mission in itself.

Sandhya Vasudev

Email: sandhya.vasudev@gmail.com